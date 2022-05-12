NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors falling behind by 55 in loss to Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors had a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, but they instead suffered one of the worst losses of the season against a Grizzlies team missing its superstar.

With Ja Morant cheering from the sidelines, the Grizzlies pummeled the Warriors in a win-or-stay-home situation, and led by as many as 55 points at one point en route to a 134-95 blowout win.

The Warriors, who were without head coach Steve Kerr for the second consecutive game, were held to 95 points, and zero Warriors players scored 20 points.

Here’s what NBA Twitter was saying about Game 5’s surprising result:

No team has lost an NBA playoff game by 40+ points and went on to win the championship Good news: The Warriors lost by 39 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 12, 2022

Minutes leading this series: 182 — Grizzlies

58 — Warriors pic.twitter.com/iJCMH7EkmH — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 12, 2022

The Warriors right now: pic.twitter.com/VfhzVHk1m2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 12, 2022

The Warriors' strategy didn't go as planned in Game 5 😅 pic.twitter.com/9HzjlvJKXp — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 12, 2022

If the Warriors go on a 50-0 run in the 4th Quarter, they will lose by 2 #moralvictory — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) May 12, 2022

the only possible explanation for this game, as we learned last night, is that the entire Warriors team is sad they didn't win MVP — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) May 12, 2022

Warriors definitely been playing with that we got a substitute teacher energy the last two games. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 12, 2022

What was the most disappointing part about the Warriors performance tonight? Steph Curry: "Everything." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 12, 2022

Warriors may still win this series but they cannot have a game like this against the likes of the Phoenix Suns. They've had a series of lethargic starts. The Suns aren't the Grizzlies. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) May 12, 2022

Warriors backers waking up this morning pic.twitter.com/wpUJR2w7kZ — Hammer DAHN (@HammerDAHN) May 12, 2022

The Warriors Right Now: pic.twitter.com/tJjXGbSCUx — Carrington Warren (@CRW_901) May 12, 2022

The Warriors game plan for game 6: pic.twitter.com/tv2JcFt3AU — Anthony (@na_anth) May 12, 2022

Ja Morant just grabbed the arena mic and started a “Grizz in 7” chant — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 12, 2022

