NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors falling to Pelicans for second consecutive road loss

Tommy Call
·4 min read
In this article:
Different night, different city, different opponent but same offensive struggles for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After a cold offensive performance in a loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the Warriors struggled to find the bottom of the net on the second leg of a road back-to-back on Thursday evening.

With Steph Curry and Draymond Green out, the Warriors needed to lean on someone for scoring and playmaking. Yet, Andrew Wiggins was the only member of the Warriors to record over 20 points against the Pelicans.

Wiggins finished the contest with 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor with four rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes. Only four other players tallied double-figures in New Orleans.

Jordan Poole notched just 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field with five assists and three steals. Poole led the Warriors’ attack from long distance, hitting two triples on nine attempts from deep. The Warriors struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 7-of-33 on 3-point attempts.

Despite a poor shooting night, the Warriors were able to hang in the game until the final minutes. However, a road comeback fell short for the Warriors against the Pelicans.

While trying to close the gap, the Warriors had no answer for Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans forward tallied a game-high 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor against the Warriors.

After dropping back-to-back losses on the road, NBA Twitter weighed in on social media with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about the Warriors on Thursday night.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

1

1

