NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors falling to Pelicans for second consecutive road loss

Different night, different city, different opponent but same offensive struggles for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After a cold offensive performance in a loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the Warriors struggled to find the bottom of the net on the second leg of a road back-to-back on Thursday evening.

With Steph Curry and Draymond Green out, the Warriors needed to lean on someone for scoring and playmaking. Yet, Andrew Wiggins was the only member of the Warriors to record over 20 points against the Pelicans.

Wiggins finished the contest with 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor with four rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes. Only four other players tallied double-figures in New Orleans.

Jordan Poole notched just 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field with five assists and three steals. Poole led the Warriors’ attack from long distance, hitting two triples on nine attempts from deep. The Warriors struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 7-of-33 on 3-point attempts.

Despite a poor shooting night, the Warriors were able to hang in the game until the final minutes. However, a road comeback fell short for the Warriors against the Pelicans.

While trying to close the gap, the Warriors had no answer for Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans forward tallied a game-high 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor against the Warriors.

After dropping back-to-back losses on the road, NBA Twitter weighed in on social media with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about the Warriors on Thursday night.

This will be a two-game stretch no one will be discussing in two weeks. Warriors are 29-9. They are fine. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) January 7, 2022

Dubs about to drop back to back games and I’m just gonna put this out there: Warriors Twitter ain’t ready 😂 — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) January 7, 2022

The Klay arrival is a pretty nice shot in the arm at a much needed time — Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) January 7, 2022

Warriors bench tonight: Kuminga: 13 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk, +6 Lee: 12 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 4 stl, 1 blk, +5 Moody: 10 pts, 5 reb, +4 Bjelica: 9 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk, +7 Iguodala: 5 pts, 3 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) January 7, 2022

Back to Back ugly losses… — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 7, 2022

Nasty offense — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 7, 2022

They’re 29-9 and about to get back arguably the second-best shooter in the history of the game. Focus on that. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 7, 2022

Warriors score 82 and 93 points during a sluggish 0-2 road trip to Dallas and New Orleans. No Steph Curry or Draymond Green against the Pelicans. Jordan Poole missed 11 of his 14 shots. Team went 7-of-33 from 3. First time they've lost two straight this season. Record: 29-9. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 7, 2022

Eh, who cares. Klay’s back. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 7, 2022

Warriors need a shooting spark? pic.twitter.com/WGxP8vUCqk — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 7, 2022

Rough night for Poole, who has one point on 0-for-10 from the field (0-for-6 from 3). At times, he's looked reminiscent of that rough rookie year. Trying to do too much. Of course, much of this might be a new role for the night. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 7, 2022

Jordan Poole being a true Steph Curry understudy by also being in a slump of his own. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 7, 2022

Jordan Poole is a mess tonight — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) January 7, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga never gave up on that play. pic.twitter.com/cp0WnxEDeC — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 7, 2022

Kuminga is a star in the making btw. That's an all-star 1st step for a wing — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) January 7, 2022

Wiggins and Ingram. Bucket for bucket. — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 7, 2022

