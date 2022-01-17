NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors dropping rough loss to Timberwolves to end road trip on Sunday

To end their road swing, the Golden State Warriors had to push past the Minnesota Timberwolves without a pair of All-Stars on Sunday.

With Steph Curry (hand) and Draymond Green (calf) ruled out against the Timberwolves, the Warriors needed to count Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to keep up with Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Warriors were able to hang in the game behind the effort of Poole and rookie Jonathan Kuminga. However, an explosive second-half run from the Timberwolves opened the game up for the home team.

In the second half, the Timberwolves outscored the Warriors 63-49 to coast to a 119-99 victory. While Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 26 points and 11 rebounds, the Warriors had trouble containing Minnesota’s second unit. Malik Beasley and Jaylen Norwell combined for 33 points off the bench against the Warriors.

Poole led the Warriors with 20 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field with four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. Kuminga added 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field with seven boards and an assist in 33 minutes off the bench.

After the Warriors finished their road trip with a 1-3 record, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday night.

49ers won. I don't care a January game with no Steph/Dray. — Beke (@BK9419) January 17, 2022

Kuminga being their 2nd best offensive option (behind Poole) this game says a lot — Lee Ji-Eun Netizen Account (@AndyKHLiu) January 17, 2022

Warriors bench looking rough tonight. — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 17, 2022

The Poole + the 19yr Rookie are the only bench players one who can create. — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 17, 2022

Draymond Steph and Klay yet to play on the same court together — Lee Ji-Eun Netizen Account (@AndyKHLiu) January 17, 2022

A tough way to end the road trip but hopefully the Warriors will get healthy on the homestand.

Minnesota 119 Golden State 99 — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) January 17, 2022

Warriors get blown out in Minnesota without Draymond Green and Steph Curry. Offense only puts up 99 points. Defense gives up 119. Toasted by Towns inside. He had five and-1s. That's a 1-3 road trip, dropping Warriors to 31-12, three back of Phoenix in loss column. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 17, 2022

WIGGINS TAKEOVER — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 17, 2022

Warriors, without Draymond Green, having trouble with Towns. He has a loud 13 and 7 at half. But Warriors still within three. Jonathan Kuminga flashing that potential again. Eleven points at half, pretty much all on power moves to the rim. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 17, 2022

Have I mentioned how great it is to have Klay back? — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 17, 2022

Warriors finally got the memo about KAT — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) January 17, 2022

Kuminga 👀 — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 17, 2022

JoKu wow — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 17, 2022

I know we've said it plenty of times but, Kuminga is special. — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 17, 2022

Yeah, Kuminga needs more minutes. #Warriors — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) January 17, 2022

I am a Kuminga believer. Future looks bright. — GoGSWs (@GoGSWs) January 17, 2022

What if Kuminga is awesome? — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 15, 2022

Top Rookies on Sun Davion Mitchell, 16 pts, 4 reb, 7 ast, 4 stl Jonathan Kuminga, 19 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast Cade Cunningham, 21 pts, 1 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl Jalen Green, 15 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast Bones Hyland, 13 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) January 17, 2022

Jordan Poole is serving as the starting point guard tonight. Had a few nice finds in the first half. This mid air lefty curl pass to Klay Thompson in the corner was the best. pic.twitter.com/zplfKNWcmE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 17, 2022

