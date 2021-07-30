NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors drafting 'steal' Moses Moody No. 14
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Warriors Twitter reacts to 'steal' Moody being picked No. 14 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
After getting G League product Jonathan Kuminga with the seventh overall pick, the Warriors went with Arkansas product Moses Moody at No. 14 overall.
The Warriors ended up with a pair of rookies after being involved in numerous trade rumors, and Dub Nation and NBA fans everywhere appear to be thrilled with the organization's "steal" of a second first-round pick.
Moses Moody the steal of this draft at 14. https://t.co/GPDEONjO6j
— Justin Phan (@jphanned) July 30, 2021
The Warriors were high on Moses Moody all draft. They could've gotten him at No. 7 and would've been good with it. But the Warriors ended up getting Kuminga AND Moody just by how the draft shook out
— Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) July 30, 2021
Kuminga and Moody is a damn good draft night for the Warriors https://t.co/6VvUOD6uSv
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 30, 2021
Hey @warriors fans, here's what you can expect from @mosesmoody 👀 pic.twitter.com/7SbQuP6aXw
— Arkansas Razorback Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) July 30, 2021
Moses Moody is an elite, elite name
— Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) July 30, 2021
Cannot believe Moses Moody lasted to 14. Home run for the dubs. https://t.co/6iqw4xCaqC
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 30, 2021
RELATED: Warriors take Arkansas wing Moody with No. 14 pick in draft
The Golden State Warriors needed a shooter and they selected Moses Moody from @RazorbackMBB.
Analysis: Owns a professional mentality. Studies film. Deep 3PT shooter with playmaking ability. A willingly defender with a 7’0” wingspan. @warriors
— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) July 30, 2021
@mosesmoody congrats bro!!!!!!
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) July 30, 2021
Moses Moody might not be the most NBA-ready player still on the board, but he would be unbelievable value at 14. I don't think the Warriors can pass that up.
— Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) July 30, 2021
It will be interesting to see where Moody fits into a Warriors rotation that expects to win right away next season.