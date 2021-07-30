Follow live:

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors drafting 'steal' Moses Moody No. 14

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·2 min read
Warriors Twitter reacts to 'steal' Moody being picked No. 14 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After getting G League product Jonathan Kuminga with the seventh overall pick, the Warriors went with Arkansas product Moses Moody at No. 14 overall.

The Warriors ended up with a pair of rookies after being involved in numerous trade rumors, and Dub Nation and NBA fans everywhere appear to be thrilled with the organization's "steal" of a second first-round pick.

 It will be interesting to see where Moody fits into a Warriors rotation that expects to win right away next season.

