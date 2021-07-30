NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors drafting Jonathan Kuminga No. 7

Twitter reacts to Warriors drafting Kuminga with No. 7 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors were unable to find a taker for the two 2021 NBA Draft lottery picks they possessed, so when it was their turn to select, they took 18-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga at No. 7.

While the Warriors got a steal in Kuminga at No. 7 considering he had been projected to go higher for most of the pre-draft process, he is a project who will take time to develop.

NBC Sports Bay Area's James Ham projected Kuminga to the Warriors at No. 7 in his final Mock Draft, noting that he has an NBA body and a big-time motor.

In 13 games for the G League Ignite, Kuminga averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 32.8 minutes.

Does Kuminga, who skipped college to play against professionals in the G League last season, fit the Warriors' timeline? Can he develop fast enough to help them win an NBA title in the next couple of seasons while Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in their primes? That remains to be seen.

Warriors analysts and fans had mixed emotions about Kuminga being the draft, for the reasons listed above. He's an excellent talent to get at No. 7, but he might not help the team reach its goal during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Jonathan Kuminga back in February was considered a serious candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick.



The Warriors just got him at No. 7 overall ... https://t.co/fg0eKn08rv — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 30, 2021

I wouldn't be shocked if Kuminga wasn't on the roster by the time the season rolls around. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) July 30, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga, according to Kendrick Perkins. pic.twitter.com/pUaLQHtJvX — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 30, 2021

With the No. 14 overall pick, the Warriors drafted Arkansas shooting guard Moses Moody, who also was projected to go much higher.

If an established NBA star becomes available, and their team covets Kuminga and Moody, the Warriors might be able to move both, along with other assets, to add their their championship core. But if not, these two rookie will have to develop at a rapid pace to help Golden State win over the next few years.