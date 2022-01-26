NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors cruising to blowout win vs. Mavs, 130-92

Heading into Tuesday’s contest, the Dallas Mavericks have recorded a victory in 10 of their last 12 games, including a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

However, the red-hot Mavericks ran into a roadblock on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.

Behind seven different double-figure scoring efforts, the Warriors’ ice-cold offense woke up against the Mavericks on the way to a blowout victory at San Francisco’s Chase Center, 130-92.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 33 points with five triples to help fuel Golden State’s offense. Jordan Poole added 17 points off the bench on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor with three assists and two boards in 26 minutes.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga led the way for the Warriors, scoring a team-high 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers. The 19-year-old capped off the Warriors’ victory with an explosive highlight-reel dunk in the fourth quarter.

Via @NBAonTNT on Twitter:

KUMINGA POSTER 💥 pic.twitter.com/TZjnTZ3l1r — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2022

After the Warriors win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Tuesday about Curry, Thompson, Kuminga and the Warriors.

Probably the best two-way sequence from Klay Thompson so far this season. Movement catch-and-shoot three that's smooooth. Then switches onto Luka on the other end and forces the miss. pic.twitter.com/oEDFK6Wn5p — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 26, 2022

Here’s that huge Jonathan Kuminga dunk to punctuate the night for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/v6di5APlPE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 26, 2022

Cleanest Warriors win in awhile. Balanced offense, steady defense. Blew out a Mavericks team that had been playing well. Won by 38, led by as many as 39. Double digit scorers: Kuminga 22, Curry 18, Poole 17, Klay 15, Wiggins 14, Porter 12, Bjelica 10. Record: 35-13. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 26, 2022

Fun Fact: The Warriors are trying to win a title, not dominate in January. The injuries will resolve, the shot will return and the rotation will get set. — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) January 25, 2022

Steph’s percentage talk is so casual. It goes to show you what era we are in now. A lot of non hoop folks just focusing on a number. This is the greatest shooter ever. He can shoot 12% and the defense is shook ones when he’s moving off the ball or dancing on you. — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) January 24, 2022

Jordan Poole’s first time meeting BOBAN pic.twitter.com/XKKb5A0PX9 — Guru (@DrGuru_) January 26, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga tonight: 22 PTS in 18 min

8/9 FG

4/4 3PT

2/2 FT

5 REB — Whitley Sandretto (@WSandretto) January 26, 2022

Klay looked great, Kuminga turned 17 minutes into must see TV and the Warriors walked with a 38 pt win. Solid night. — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) January 26, 2022

Good night for Klay. Dude won’t stop smiling during postgame interview. Very cool — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) January 26, 2022

FINAL: Warriors get the 130-92 rout of the Mavericks. A lot to like from this one. Klay's best game since he returned. Solid all-around defense without Draymond. And, of course, some late fireworks from Kuminga. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 26, 2022

The Warriors have found their offense again tonight. Nice balanced scoring. Ball and player movement is beautiful to watch! Kuminga electrifying around the rim. — Jim Barnett (@uograd66) January 26, 2022

22 points in 15 minutes on 8-of-9 FG (so far) https://t.co/pBO5djwroY — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 26, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga putting on an absolute show in this fourth quarter. Up to 19 points on eight shots in 12 minutes. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 26, 2022

Kuminga is special — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 26, 2022

last time the Warriors looked this good? — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) January 26, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga is flat-out entertainment. Does a couple of things every game where you're like, "Damn, OK." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 26, 2022

And that’s a wrap. Very encouraging win for the Warriors, especially without Draymond. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 26, 2022

Steph's percentages are nose-diving and he's still game to take the heave at the end of the quarter. Respect. — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 26, 2022

1

1