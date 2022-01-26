NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors cruising to blowout win vs. Mavs, 130-92

Tommy Call
Heading into Tuesday’s contest, the Dallas Mavericks have recorded a victory in 10 of their last 12 games, including a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

However, the red-hot Mavericks ran into a roadblock on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.

Behind seven different double-figure scoring efforts, the Warriors’ ice-cold offense woke up against the Mavericks on the way to a blowout victory at San Francisco’s Chase Center, 130-92.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 33 points with five triples to help fuel Golden State’s offense. Jordan Poole added 17 points off the bench on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor with three assists and two boards in 26 minutes.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga led the way for the Warriors, scoring a team-high 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers. The 19-year-old capped off the Warriors’ victory with an explosive highlight-reel dunk in the fourth quarter.

Via @NBAonTNT on Twitter:

After the Warriors win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Tuesday about Curry, Thompson, Kuminga and the Warriors.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

1

1

