NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ comeback win over the 76ers

Nicholas Schwartz
·3 min read
In this article:
The Golden State Warriors were down by as many as 19 points on Wednesday night at home against Seth Curry and the Philadelphia 76ers, but Golden State made another third-quarter comeback and ended up winning a blowout.

The Warriors have owned the third quarter this season – they have the best third-quarter margin in the league by a tremendous amount – and after starting the quarter down 61-52, they went into the fourth up by two. Golden State then locked down defensively, holding Philadelphia to just 12 points in the final period to pull away for a 116-96 win.

Steph Curry led the game in scoring with 25 points, one better than his brother Seth. Golden State also got 39 points from the bench, including 13 from Juan Toscano-Anderson. The win improved the Warriors’ NBA-best record to 16-2, and Golden State is now 10-1 at home this season.

Here’s what fans, players and analysts were saying after come-from-behind win over Philadelphia:

