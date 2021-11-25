NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ comeback win over the 76ers

The Golden State Warriors were down by as many as 19 points on Wednesday night at home against Seth Curry and the Philadelphia 76ers, but Golden State made another third-quarter comeback and ended up winning a blowout.

The Warriors have owned the third quarter this season – they have the best third-quarter margin in the league by a tremendous amount – and after starting the quarter down 61-52, they went into the fourth up by two. Golden State then locked down defensively, holding Philadelphia to just 12 points in the final period to pull away for a 116-96 win.

Steph Curry led the game in scoring with 25 points, one better than his brother Seth. Golden State also got 39 points from the bench, including 13 from Juan Toscano-Anderson. The win improved the Warriors’ NBA-best record to 16-2, and Golden State is now 10-1 at home this season.

Here’s what fans, players and analysts were saying after come-from-behind win over Philadelphia:

Family things! Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 pic.twitter.com/O9m8Mr8bjB — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 25, 2021

The Warriors have won EVERY single game they’ve trailed by dougle digits in lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/5vBz94fXUN — AJ King (@allday__ajking) November 25, 2021

The Warriors have 2 wins by 20+ points this season after trailing by at least 10 points. The rest of the NBA has 3 of those wins combined. They trailed by 19 on Wednesday before winning by 20 vs 76ers. pic.twitter.com/RQl7kAPI1y — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2021

Warriors ball movement is something special. pic.twitter.com/C32KepfmcS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 25, 2021

Warriors ball movement looking like the 2000s Spurs but with NOS canons. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 25, 2021

I just remembered that 538 projected the Warriors to win 37 games this year — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) November 25, 2021

Warriors are leading the NBA in assists this season, a feat they have done in 7 of the last 8 seasons. Most APG by a team since 2015:

30.4 — GSW ’16-17

29.4 — GSW ’21-22

29.4 — GSW ’18-19

29.3 — GSW ’17-18

28.9 — GSW ’15-16

27.8 — Spurs ’21-22

27.7 — GSW ’20-21

27.4 — GSW '14-15 pic.twitter.com/BJAiOSUTuW — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 25, 2021

Juan Toscano-Anderson as he walks back to the locker room: “It’s a great day to be a Warrior.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) November 25, 2021

3Q point diff: 137 — GSW

136

135

134

133

132

131

130

129

128

127

126

125

124

123

122

121

120

119

118

117

116

115

114

113

112

111

110

109

108

107

106

105

104

103

102

101

100

99

98

97

96

95

94

93

92

91

90

89

88

87

86

85

84

83

82

81

80

79

78

77

76

75

74

73

72

71

70

69

68

67 — CHA pic.twitter.com/aYn8yCCjsq — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 25, 2021

This is a special Warriors team. Those two off years were Jordan’s baseball years. — Howie Manzo (@Howiej23) November 25, 2021

Golden State Warriors = Culture — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 25, 2021

What is this, Steph!? 😂 pic.twitter.com/KtcmY5SCAh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 25, 2021

i want what steph was on pic.twitter.com/bPU2pbDkM2 — 𝐤𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐚 🗿🌉 (@kxzzle) November 25, 2021

“That dude’s playing unbelievable basketball… Proud brother.” Steph on Seth 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZoxKopvBfy — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 25, 2021

1

1