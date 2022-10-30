NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ comeback falling short in overtime vs. Hornets, 120-113

https://twitter.com/BontaHill/status/1586532619524591616?s=20&t=WdN4XZnHIrzqgcE72hY6_gThe Golden State Warriors’ title defense has gotten off to a surprising start. Heading out on their first five-game road swing of the 2022-23 campaign with a 3-2 record, the Warriors’ first stop was in Charlotte for a contest against the Hornets.

Despite LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier being out of the lineup due to injury, the Hornets played spoiler on the night of Steph Curry’s return to his former home.

The Warriors gave up a 34-point first quarter to fall into an 11-point hole against the Hornets to start the game. Behind Curry, the Warriors didn’t go away, mounting a comeback with a much-needed third-quarter eruption.

Although Curry recorded another 30-point performance, the reigning Finals MVP missed a potential game-winning triple as the clock expired in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, PJ Washington and the Hornets slammed the door on Golden State’s comeback. Washington’s six points and a 3-pointer from Jalen McDaniels in overtime helped stamp an upset win for the Hornets over the Warriors, 120-113.

Following the Warriors’ comeback short against the Hornets, the NBA community on Twitter with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter on Saturday evening.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Per @WarriorsPR, the Warriors 1-13 in their last 14 overtime games. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) October 30, 2022

Warriors lose in overtime in Charlotte. They're 3-3. Didn't bring it in first half, gave up a four-point lead in final 54 seconds of regulation. Curry/Klay a combined 4/20 from 3. Draymond Green looks great. Kuminga/Wiseman only 8 combined minutes. Poole late ankle tweak. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2022

Warriors fall 120-113 in Charlotte, couldn't overcome their slow start at both ends of the court. Led by Stephen Curry (31) and Jordan Poole (24), all five starters scored in double figures for the first time this season but it wasn't enough. Wheels up to Detroit in the morning. — C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) October 30, 2022

The shorthanded Hornets on the second night of the back-to-back take the Warriors to OT and win. Tough way for the Dubs to start a road trip. They play in Detroit tomorrow. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 30, 2022

Steph has scored 30 points or more in five of the first six games. Last time he started a season this way was 2015-2016, the unanimous MVP season. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 30, 2022

Keep in mind, no LaMelo Ball or Terry Rozier for the Hornets tonight. — C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) October 30, 2022

The Commentator Was In Awe Of Draymonds Defense! 🤣🔒 pic.twitter.com/aQeajwD9u2 — ²³ (@PlayoffDraymond) October 30, 2022

Warriors need one more reliable front court rotation player to take pressure off of a group of vets with old legs. Jared Vanderbilt makes 4.3m this year, what would you give up for him, if anything? — Archivos De Baloncesto (@BBall_Archives) October 30, 2022

Steph Curry despite the loss.. 33 Points

11 Rebounds

6 Assists

61% TS

5th 30+ point Game so far (Most in the NBA) pic.twitter.com/itaoveCe8X — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) October 30, 2022

Warriors' first 6 games this season: 121 points allowed per game Warriors' first 6 games last season: 103 points allowed per game — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 30, 2022

Minute totals tonight: Wiggins 41, Curry 39, Poole 37 (limped off late), Draymond 35, Klay 32. All season-highs. Warriors have an early tip in Detroit tomorrow night. Steve Kerr said he will discuss rest plan with performance staff, but it appears likely. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2022

Thought this was a game where Wiseman and Kuminga could get extended mins and play. Hornets shorthanded and on a back to back. Wiseman/Kuminga combined 6 mins, 0 points and 4 fouls — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) October 30, 2022

Final 📊 Stephen – 31p/11r/6a/1s

Jordan – 24p/2r/4a/2s/1b

Draymond – 12p/8r/6a/1s/3b

Klay – 11p/4r/3a

Kevon – 10p/9r/4a/1b

Andrew – 10p/6r/4a/1s

Moses – 8p/3r

Ty – 7p/2a/1s/1b

JaMychal – 6r/1a

JK – 1r/1s

James – 1a pic.twitter.com/8UZJMPb7kl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 30, 2022

Warriors lose 120-113 to a Hornets team without LaMelo and without Rozier Tough loss to start a back-to-back, and a five-game road trip — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 30, 2022

We’re way better than this so i’m not dat worried but man that’s an embarrassing ass loss lol — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) October 30, 2022

Tough overtime loss for the Dubs losing 120-113 in overtime to Charlotte.

On to Detroit. https://t.co/JUHs3QAMTa — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) October 30, 2022

PJ Washington 31 points Klay/Wiggins combined 21 points — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) October 30, 2022

Terrible loss. — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) October 30, 2022

Well that’s a bad loss — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) October 30, 2022

Tough L. Defense is a huge problem rn — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) October 30, 2022

Fouls Warriors 30

Hornets 14 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) October 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire