NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ come-from-behind victory over OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t make it easy, but the Warriors improved to a perfect 4-0 on Tuesday night on the road, overcoming an 11-point halftime deficit.

The Warriors trailed 59-48 at the half, but outscored the Thunder 33-17 in the third quarter. Golden State has now trailed at the half in every game they’ve played to start the season, and are the first time since the 1985-1986 Los Angeles Clippers to go 4-0 to start the year despite trailing at the half in each game.

Steph Curry finished the game with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, but was held in check by the Thunder defense in the second half. Andrew Wiggins stepped up with a big performance for the Warriors, scoring 21. Damion Lee added 20 off the bench.

Here was the reaction to Tuesday’s game on Twitter:

Final three UNDEFEATED teams 🔥 Warriors (4-0)

Bulls (4-0)

Jazz (3-0) 📸: @NBA pic.twitter.com/t3chmhyod1 — Overtime (@overtime) October 27, 2021

The Warriors are 4-0 this season despite trailing at the half in all four games. They join the 1985-86 Clippers as the only teams in NBA history to open a season 4-0 despite trailing at the half in each of those games. pic.twitter.com/GJB4X1aCbv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 27, 2021

Otto Porter's biggest sequence since joining the Warriors: Two late third quarter 3s to bring the Warriors from one down to five up in OKC, sandwiched by a help side block on the defensive end. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 27, 2021

Video game mode = activated. pic.twitter.com/k1eTK9euwA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 27, 2021

Steph Curry through first 4 games 💰 29 PPG

8.3 RPG

6.3 APG

1.8 SPG

43% FG

40% 3PT WARRIORS 4-0 🔥 (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/prYmSkK2c0 — Overtime (@overtime) October 27, 2021

The Warriors are 4-0. Road wins over the Lakers, Kings and now Thunder. Their next eight games are at home: Grizzlies, Thunder, Hornets, Pelicans, Rockets, Hawks, Wolves, Bulls. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 27, 2021

That’s why Andrew Wiggins is the goat pic.twitter.com/0ihKhVtI2L — 𝓙 𝓦𝓲𝓼𝓮 𝓫𝓾𝓻𝓷𝓮𝓻 🔇🤐 (@WisemanFan) October 26, 2021

What a game from Wiggins, he was the MVP tonight. — Antonin (@antonin_org) October 27, 2021

Andrew Wiggins hunts the switch, attacks Giddey off the dribble, and gets all the way to the rim Shai has to sink, leaving Iguodala wide open. Terrific vision and pass by Wiggins pic.twitter.com/pnNMr3ItTl — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) October 27, 2021

1

1