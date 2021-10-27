NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ come-from-behind victory over OKC

Nicholas Schwartz
·2 min read
The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t make it easy, but the Warriors improved to a perfect 4-0 on Tuesday night on the road, overcoming an 11-point halftime deficit.

The Warriors trailed 59-48 at the half, but outscored the Thunder 33-17 in the third quarter. Golden State has now trailed at the half in every game they’ve played to start the season, and are the first time since the 1985-1986 Los Angeles Clippers to go 4-0 to start the year despite trailing at the half in each game.

Steph Curry finished the game with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, but was held in check by the Thunder defense in the second half. Andrew Wiggins stepped up with a big performance for the Warriors, scoring 21. Damion Lee added 20 off the bench.

Here was the reaction to Tuesday’s game on Twitter:

