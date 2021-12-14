NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ clutch victory vs. Pacers, 102-100

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tommy Call
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the NBA world watched to see if Steph Curry would make history against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, Kevon Looney stole the show for the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors center tallied a season-high 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, including a clutch game-winning bucket with 13 seconds remaining in the contest. Curry and Looney combined for the final seven points to surge past the Pacers in the last minutes, 102-100.

After Looney’s late bucket, fierce defense from Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green forced an Indiana turnover to seal the game for Golden State in the final seconds.

While the Warriors improved to 22-5 on the season, Curry will have to wait for another game to surpass Ray Allen as the league’s all-time leader for made 3-pointers.

Curry shot 5-of-15 from beyond the arc on the way to scoring a team-high 26 points. The two-time Most Valuable Player needed just one triple to match Allen and two 3-pointers to sit alone at the top of the leaderboard. With history on the line, the Warriors will travel to Madison Square Garden for a contest against the New York Knicks.

Following the Warriors’ win over the Pacers, the NBA Twitter community weighed in with different reactions on Monday night. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Curry, Looney and the Warriors on social media.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

1

1

Recommended Stories