NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ clutch victory vs. Pacers, 102-100

As the NBA world watched to see if Steph Curry would make history against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, Kevon Looney stole the show for the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors center tallied a season-high 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, including a clutch game-winning bucket with 13 seconds remaining in the contest. Curry and Looney combined for the final seven points to surge past the Pacers in the last minutes, 102-100.

After Looney’s late bucket, fierce defense from Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green forced an Indiana turnover to seal the game for Golden State in the final seconds.

While the Warriors improved to 22-5 on the season, Curry will have to wait for another game to surpass Ray Allen as the league’s all-time leader for made 3-pointers.

Curry shot 5-of-15 from beyond the arc on the way to scoring a team-high 26 points. The two-time Most Valuable Player needed just one triple to match Allen and two 3-pointers to sit alone at the top of the leaderboard. With history on the line, the Warriors will travel to Madison Square Garden for a contest against the New York Knicks.

Following the Warriors’ win over the Pacers, the NBA Twitter community weighed in with different reactions on Monday night. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Curry, Looney and the Warriors on social media.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

LET'S GO, LOON ‼️ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 14, 2021

Looney took the Turner matchup personal 🤣🤣🤣 he heard the rumors — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 14, 2021

Kuminga has a chance to be so good in a few years — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) December 14, 2021

YOUNG GLOVE. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) December 14, 2021

Warriors offense been nasty to watch lately — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) December 14, 2021

Anyone else impressed with Draymond tonight? — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) December 14, 2021

Death, taxes and Stephen Curry making clutch shots. pic.twitter.com/1vR3F0osZA — Antonin (@antonin_org) December 14, 2021

So Steph will get the record in MSG where he put himself on the map Poetic — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) December 14, 2021

GP2 ALL NBA FIRST TEAM DEFENSE — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) December 14, 2021

On top of great defense being played against him lately, Is Steph simply in a funk/Slump? When was the last time he was THIS outta rhythm for more than a few games? — Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) December 14, 2021

I thought Kevon Looney was sensational in his role tonight for the Warriors. 👏🏽👏🏽 — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) December 14, 2021

Draymond Green has been sensational tonight. — Antonin (@antonin_org) December 14, 2021

Jordan Poole's reaction to Kevon Looney's potential game winner pic.twitter.com/k9zYHmfZ8Y — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) December 14, 2021

People always talk about how it's tough to come off the bench cold and shoot right after you come in. Can't be easy to do what Gary Payton II just did, coming off the bench and playing that kind of defense at the most important point of the game. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) December 14, 2021

Of course, Looney hits the acrobatic layup somehow 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 14, 2021

Looooooooooooooon! — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) December 14, 2021

Otto joins the 5K career points club 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9wRjkPxing — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 14, 2021

Kuminga is strong. Sabonis having trouble in the post against the rookie. Kuminga will be playing important minutes by the end of the season. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) December 14, 2021

Everytime Otto or Looney fall i worry it’ll be like this pic.twitter.com/Af3tIPzazV — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) December 14, 2021

Steph Curry getting the chance to break the record in MSG fits perfectly with his journey. — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 14, 2021

How Steph Curry walking into MSG to break Ray Allen’s 3-pt recordpic.twitter.com/rTzQzscDit — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) December 14, 2021

