NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ bounce-back win vs. Bulls behind rookie Jonathan Kuminga’s impressive performance

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors recorded an ugly performance in a massive blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, just one day later in the second leg of a road back-to-back against the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls, the Warriors looked like a different team.

The Warriors snapped their recent offensive slump with an explosive performance against the Bulls.

Andrew Wiggins dropped 20 of his 21 points in the first half to set the Warriros up with a 31 point lead before halftime. With the Warriors’ offense clicking early, Jordan Poole, Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga all registered double-figures in scoring in the first half.

With a big lead heading in the second half, the Warriors cruised to a blowout victory over the Bulls, 138-96. With six players scoring in double-figures and 39 team assists, the Warriors recorded their season-high scoring output with 138 against the Bulls on Friday night.

Kuminga led the Warriors in scoring with 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor with three assists, three rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 26 minutes off the bench. The 18-year-old rookie has now notched back-to-back games with double-figures in scoring.

After Golden State’s offense popped off in Chicago, NBA Twitter heated up with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about the Warriors, Kuminga, Wiggins and more on Friday night.

Jonathan Kuminga is a BIG reason the Warriors are winning this game. Really really impressive performance from the 19-year-old. — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) January 15, 2022

Steph Curry is all of us watching Kuminga tonight #GSWvsCHI pic.twitter.com/k7IXbuErnM — Koro (@smokinlifeboats) January 15, 2022

Kuminga tonight: 25 points in 26 mins (Leading scorer)

10-12 FG (83%)

2-4 3PT FG (50%)

3-4 FT (75%)

3 rebs

3 assists

3 blks

1 stl

+22 Did this vs 1st seed in the East. Give this man more mins. pic.twitter.com/GW5Gla7cb8 — Eli 🇯🇲 (@OakTownEli) January 15, 2022

Dubs dominate in Chicago 💪 pic.twitter.com/tp6pqKU1kl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2022

A monster offensive performance for the Warriors in Chicago tonight: 138 points. Won by 42 points. Six players in double figures.

-Kuminga: 25 on 10/12 FG

-Poole: 22 on 8/19 FG

-Wiggins: 21 on 8/11 FG

-Curry: 19 on 7/15 FG

-Lee: 11 on 4/8 FG

-Looney: 10 on 4/5 FG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2022

DUBS WIN pic.twitter.com/YkbdgDZv14 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 15, 2022

most points in a game this season…on the second night of a back to back — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) January 15, 2022

It’s impossible to say how much I’m enjoying this game, and Kuminga’s performance. — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) January 15, 2022

Honestly…he’s the closest thing to Giannis since Giannis https://t.co/MTr8RsSDYi — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 15, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga easily with his best all-around game of the season — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) January 15, 2022

Blessing your TLs with a new GIF. Feel free to use. pic.twitter.com/qUyn7mRrK6 — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 15, 2022

Looney already has 1,768,985 offensive rebounds in 2022 — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 15, 2022

The Wiggins-Curry high PNR is a nice wrinkle, especially the way Wiggs is cooking — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 15, 2022

Most points scored in any half this season 78 from the dubs 👀 pic.twitter.com/7uTnh8DH8q — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 15, 2022

Wiggins is just disrespecting the Bulls defense. — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 15, 2022

IGUODALA WITH THE ASSIST OF THE YEAR — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 15, 2022

Kuminga does things you just can't teach. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) January 15, 2022

Kuminga’s pressure on the rim stands out so much on this roster — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 15, 2022

Have fun in Cleveland next month, Andrew Wiggins. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) January 15, 2022

trusting Andrew Wiggins minutes now without any hesitations or caution im scared. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 15, 2022

Kuminga. All-star in 3 years. That is all. #DubNation — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) January 15, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga jersey in the cart. #DubNation — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) January 15, 2022

1

1