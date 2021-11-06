NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ blowout win over the Pelicans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Schwartz
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Golden State Warriors moved to 7-1 on the season with another brilliant performance, dominating the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans by 41 points at the Chase Center.

The Warriors continued to play defense at a historic level, allowing just 85 points on the night. Over their last five games, the Warriors have allowed an average of just 91.6 points, and their defensive rating is far and away the best in the league early in the season. According to StatMuse, their defensive rating is the best of any team in the last 18 seasons.

Jordan Poole continued his hot streak from the floor, shooting 10-of-15 and 6-of-9 from long range to lead all scorers with 26 points.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about the Warriors’ dominant win over the Pelicans:

1

1

Recommended Stories