NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors’ blowout win over the Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors moved to 7-1 on the season with another brilliant performance, dominating the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans by 41 points at the Chase Center.

The Warriors continued to play defense at a historic level, allowing just 85 points on the night. Over their last five games, the Warriors have allowed an average of just 91.6 points, and their defensive rating is far and away the best in the league early in the season. According to StatMuse, their defensive rating is the best of any team in the last 18 seasons.

Jordan Poole continued his hot streak from the floor, shooting 10-of-15 and 6-of-9 from long range to lead all scorers with 26 points.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about the Warriors’ dominant win over the Pelicans:

The Warriors points allowed in the last 3 games: 82

92

85 They have the best defense this season and currently the best by any team in the last 18 seasons. pic.twitter.com/b8OnsTwpP7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 6, 2021

Steph is in the top 10 of guards in defensive rating 🔒 pic.twitter.com/BbfZfaYoYf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2021

Gary Payton II started his college basketball career at Salt Lake Community College for 2 years. There are multiple paths to greatness. You don't have to be a 5 star recruit to make it to the big stage. Just keep grinding. #DubNation — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) November 6, 2021

Excited to see this warrior team when klay get back!! They play good bball! — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 6, 2021

Warriors play such beautiful basketball. No egos. — J. McCant (@TheOneFortyPlus) November 6, 2021

Warriors just beat the Pelicans by 41 Points. 😳 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 6, 2021

GARY PAYTON II DUNKED ALL OVER THE PELICANS. 🤯😤 pic.twitter.com/OJrsASVQpc — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) November 6, 2021

Warriors and Pelicans tonight pic.twitter.com/NGn8SjvYCj — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 6, 2021

Jordan Poole did some filthy stuff tonight on his way to 26 points. I know that it was the Pelicans, and they're a mess. But his handle was on one tonight, and he had a few nasty off-hand finishes (including a lefty floater) in addition to the quick-trigger 3s off movement. pic.twitter.com/gsTEXxOyVc — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 6, 2021

