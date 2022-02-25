NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ blowout win over Trail Blazers behind Steph Curry double-double

After dropping four of their last five games before the All-Star break, the Golden State Warriors started the stretch run on a positive note with a blowout victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The newly crowned All-Star Game Most Valuable Player helped fuel Golden State’s dominant win over the Trail Blazers with a crafty double-double.

Although he didn’t make it rain with 16 3-pointers, Steph Curry picked up where he left at the All-Star game with an impressive performance on Thursday to start the post-break run. The 33-year-old point guard notched 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field with a season-high 14 assists and five boards in only 27 minutes. As the Warriors cruised to a strong lead over the Blazers, Curry was on the bench for the entire fourth quarter.

With the team recording 36 total assists against the Trail Blazers, eight total members of the Warriors tallied double-figures in scoring.

Jonathan Kuminga continued his impressive stretch with 17 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field with eight boards, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench. The rookie drew multiple fouls, resulting in 12 free throw attempts.

After the Warriors secured their first post-All-Star break win, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Below is a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday night.

Call me crazy, I think the rest of this Warriors season is going to be a lot of fun. — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) February 25, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga scoring avg by month: October/November: 3 pts

December: 7.5 pts

January: 9 pts

February: 15.5 pts — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 25, 2022

Andrew Wiggins in the first half: 0 points, 0-for-5 from the field, 0-for-5 from 3, minus-6 Andrew Wiggins in the third quarter: 10 points, 4-for-8 from the field, 2-for-3 from 3, plus-9 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 25, 2022

Final 📊 Stephen – 18p/5r/14a/1s/1b

Klay – 18p/5r/2a

Jonathan – 17p/8r/1a/1s/2b

Jordan – 15p/2r/6a/1s

Andrew – 10p/3r/1a/2s/1b

Otto – 10p/7r/2a/1s/1b

Kevon – 10p/6r/1a/1b

Gary – 10p/1a/2s

Damion – 7p/4r/2a/1s

Nemanja – 6p/3a/1b

Moses – 6p/2r

Juan – 5p/4r/3a/1s pic.twitter.com/uLakLI2EuO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 25, 2022

this was the first time since 2009 that the Warriors had eight different players in double figures… https://t.co/VwvM8dwtoI — sam samolians (@SamoliansSam) February 25, 2022

Scored 132 with the leading scorer getting 18 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) February 25, 2022

Lee +36

Poole +33

Kuminga +24

JTA +22

Curry +19 Nobody reached the 28-minute mark — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 25, 2022

Warriors return from the break with a 37-point win in Portland. They're now 2.5 games up on the Grizzlies for the #2 seed. They get the next two days off before a Sunday home game against the Mavericks. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 25, 2022

Warriors have swept the Blazers this season, yet again. — Antonin (@antonin_org) February 25, 2022

I’m hearing Portland might be tanking — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) February 25, 2022

They never should have let the Warriors get Kuminga — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) February 25, 2022

Steph's assists after three quarters: 14 Blazers team assists total:

15 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 25, 2022

