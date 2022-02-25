NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ blowout win over Trail Blazers behind Steph Curry double-double

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tommy Call
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Portland Trail Blazers
    Portland Trail Blazers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

After dropping four of their last five games before the All-Star break, the Golden State Warriors started the stretch run on a positive note with a blowout victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The newly crowned All-Star Game Most Valuable Player helped fuel Golden State’s dominant win over the Trail Blazers with a crafty double-double.

Although he didn’t make it rain with 16 3-pointers, Steph Curry picked up where he left at the All-Star game with an impressive performance on Thursday to start the post-break run. The 33-year-old point guard notched 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field with a season-high 14 assists and five boards in only 27 minutes. As the Warriors cruised to a strong lead over the Blazers, Curry was on the bench for the entire fourth quarter.

With the team recording 36 total assists against the Trail Blazers, eight total members of the Warriors tallied double-figures in scoring.

Jonathan Kuminga continued his impressive stretch with 17 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field with eight boards, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench. The rookie drew multiple fouls, resulting in 12 free throw attempts.

After the Warriors secured their first post-All-Star break win, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Below is a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

1

1

Recommended Stories