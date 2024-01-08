NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ blowout loss vs. Raptors

It didn’t take long for things to get out of hand for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night against the visiting Toronto Raptors. Pascal Siakam and RJ Barrett fueled a 36-point first quarter for the Raptors to take an early eight-point advantage.

With the lead heading into the second quarter, the Raptors never looked back. Barrett scored a game-high 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field with five made 3-pointers on the way to a 133-118 win over the Warriors in San Francisco.

Starters Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins went ice-cold against the Raptors. Curry tallied his second-lowest scoring output of the season with nine points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field. Curry finished the game shooting 0-for-9 from beyond the arc, his second game this season without a made 3-pointer.

Wiggins was also quiet, scoring only three points on 1-of-6 shooting from the floor in 17 minutes.

Klay Thompson provided a spark for the Warriors, scoring 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting with five made triples, but it wasn’t enough against the Raptors. In 22 minutes off the bench, Moses Moody notched 21 points on Sunday night.

Following the Warriors’ rough loss to the Raptors, the NBA community on Twitter weighed in with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday night.

Warriors get blown out at home by the Raptors: 133-118. One of their worst defensive nights of the season. They gave up 76 in the first half. Steph Curry 2-of-14 shooting. Andrew Wiggins a -29 in 17 minutes. Warriors are 2-4 on this hometand, 17-19 overall. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 8, 2024

Warriors clear the bench as they trail the Raptors 124-99 with just under six minutes to go. They'll drop to 17-19. Curry finished shooting 2-of-14 from the floor and 0-of-9 from three and they had no answers on the defensive end. Thompson had 25 points on 10-of-15 FG, five 3s. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 8, 2024

Draymond is integral to making this all work. — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) January 8, 2024

Gimme two trades you made make to upgrade this team — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 8, 2024

I was behind on the @warriors game as I taped it I’m stunned at the result after barely beating the @DetroitPistons . thoughts on @SteinyGuru957 10 to 2pm tomorrow!!! — DaryleTHEGURUJohnson (@DDDGURU) January 8, 2024

25 points & 5 threes on the night for 1⃣1⃣@Verizon || Reliable Moments pic.twitter.com/ystWDYrCHg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 8, 2024

Six-game homestand earlier this season: 1-5 Current seven-game homestand: 2-4 with the Pelicans on deck. An excellent 3rd quarter can't mask what that first half produced. Tonight was embarrassing, especially after the Dubs lackluster win vs Detroit. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) January 8, 2024

The problem is number 22 has been one of the worst rotation players in the NBA this season so he’s been relegated to only playing power forward. a lot of these problems go away if said player hit open threes https://t.co/KSDrT7KUWm — Sam Esfandiari (@samesfandiari) January 6, 2024

I think it’s funny the youngest dude on the team understands that they need the two wings to figure out how to play on the court for this team to have real success. Meanwhile, coach playing two dudes at same time barely taller than me. Come on. https://t.co/gPx3jvdt1m — Grandson of the Wind Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) January 6, 2024

Also notice how JK and Trayce look energetic and impactful now when separated from a certain player. — Justin (RIPKOBE) (@ThePackageJG) January 8, 2024

Can't remember the last time the Warriors were booed at home. — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) January 8, 2024

