NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ blowout loss vs. Raptors

Tommy Call
·4 min read

It didn’t take long for things to get out of hand for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night against the visiting Toronto Raptors. Pascal Siakam and RJ Barrett fueled a 36-point first quarter for the Raptors to take an early eight-point advantage.

With the lead heading into the second quarter, the Raptors never looked back. Barrett scored a game-high 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field with five made 3-pointers on the way to a 133-118 win over the Warriors in San Francisco.

Starters Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins went ice-cold against the Raptors. Curry tallied his second-lowest scoring output of the season with nine points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field. Curry finished the game shooting 0-for-9 from beyond the arc, his second game this season without a made 3-pointer.

Wiggins was also quiet, scoring only three points on 1-of-6 shooting from the floor in 17 minutes.

Klay Thompson provided a spark for the Warriors, scoring 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting with five made triples, but it wasn’t enough against the Raptors. In 22 minutes off the bench, Moses Moody notched 21 points on Sunday night.

Following the Warriors’ rough loss to the Raptors, the NBA community on Twitter weighed in with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday night.

