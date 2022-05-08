NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ blowout win over Grizzlies in Game 3

With six players scoring in double-figures, the Golden State Warriors surged to a blowout 142-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the second-round playoff series.

Steph Curry quietly led the Warriors with 30 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor with six assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes. Jordan Poole added 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor with four boards and two assists in 31 minutes off the bench.

Coming off back-to-back quiet shooting nights to start the series, Klay Thompson bounced back with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor with nine rebounds and four assists.

Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter all tallied 13 or more points in Game 3 against the Grizzlies.

While the Warriors exploded on offense, Ja Morant tried to answer on his own. The Grizzlies All-Star guard notched a game-high 34 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field with seven assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes. Morant left the contest in the fourth quarter after appearing to suffer a leg injury.

After the Warriors grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series behind a fiery blowout win, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter on Saturday night.

The Warriors shot 63/52/91% in Game 3. They are the 2nd team in NBA history to shoot 60/50/90 in a playoff game, joining the 2001 Sixers. Their 76.1 TS% tonight is the 2nd highest in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/nWOSFBSZHJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 8, 2022

Ja was frustrated after an apparent injury on this play. Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aXt1GNFkSQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2022

Jordan Poole with another impressive outing 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ddIGvUECXb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 8, 2022

Warriors just broke the Suns' non-bubble record for highest True Shooting Percentage in a playoff game, 76.1% vs 75.7% for Phoenix the other night. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) May 8, 2022

The Warriors DOMINATE Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead over the Grizzlies ‼️ Steph: 30 PTS

Poole: 27 PTS pic.twitter.com/LW5QcwhhvF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 8, 2022

The Golden State Warriors just scored 142 points in a playoff game. — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 8, 2022

The Warriors now have scored 38 more points in the paint and have grabbed 17 more rebounds than the Grizzlies through three games in the Western Conference semifinals — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 8, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga tonight (the youngest player ever to start in a playoff game): 17 minutes

18 PTS

8-10 FG

2-4 3P Future star. — Antonin (@antonin_org) May 8, 2022

Warriors win Game 3 142-112, take 2-1 series lead over Memphis.

-Curry with 30, Poole 27, Thompson 21, Kuminga 18, Wiggins 17

-63.1 pct from the field, 53.1 from 3, 90.5 from the line

-38-29 rebounding edge, 68-44 edge in paint points

-14 turnovers in first half, 3 in the second — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 8, 2022

Warriors finally shot like the Warriors — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) May 8, 2022

142 points is INSANE — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) May 8, 2022

Will be curious to hear the latest on Ja Morant. To have any chance in this series, the Grizzlies need him at 100%. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 8, 2022

Bravo, Warriors. Bravo 👏 — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) May 8, 2022

Warriors end this game +3 from the three-point line. Dominating Game 3 win for the Dubs. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) May 8, 2022

Now Ja's knee issue has flared up. The NBA must be ecstatic. LOOKS LIKE STEPH WILL ADVANCE. Without LeBron/KD/Kyrie, Steph is the most beloved! Steph is in every other commercial! The NBA needs HIM – not some Dillon Brooks from some Memphis. #NationalSoftballAssociation — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 8, 2022

142 in a Playoff Game? — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 8, 2022

Warriors figured some stuff out tonight. Grizzlies are in trouble. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) May 8, 2022

Grizzlies perimeter defense pic.twitter.com/ytcfoFDA78 — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) May 8, 2022

Just a dominant performance by the Warriors. Didn’t matter how well the Grizzlies played tonight, cuz they weren’t gonna win. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) May 8, 2022

14 turnovers in the 1H 2 turnovers in the 2H — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 8, 2022

Steph tonight: 30 PTS

6 AST

7-14 FG

14-14 FT (That’s more like it) pic.twitter.com/SI8IY6O2YV — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 8, 2022

Trying to figure out what Jordan Poole’s ceiling is and how he stacks up against some other young guards. How would you rank these guys (who are all 22 or under) based on how bright their futures are: Poole

Maxey

Garland

Herro

Haliburton — steve ceruti (@Ceruti) May 8, 2022

Multiple shot creators that can shoot and drive. Layup line to the rim. Push in transition. Win the rebounding edge w/ small lineups. Vs. Ja — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) May 8, 2022

Warriors at 76.7% TS when the starters check out after that Klay 3. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) May 8, 2022

