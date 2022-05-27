NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors advancing to Finals with win over Mavericks in Game 5

With a win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5, the Golden State Warriors have officially made their return to the NBA Finals. After a two-year hiatus from the postseason, the Warriors have returned to the Western Conference throne.

Before being crowned Western Conference champions, the Warriors had to go through the Mavericks in Game 5 at Chase Center on Thursday night. After the Warriors surged to a 25-point lead behind a fiery effort from Klay Thompson, the Mavericks stormed back to tighten the game in the fourth quarter.

However, the Warriors weathered a late run by Luka Doncic and the Mavs to punch their ticket to the Finals with a win in Game 5, 120-110.

Thompson led the Warriors with a game-high 32 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the floor with a red-hot eight triples on 16 attempts from beyond the arc. Behind Thompson, Draymond Green was all over the floor, tallying 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor with nine assists and six boards in 31 minutes.

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole all registered double-figure scoring efforts. Wiggins and Looney added double-doubles in the boxscore.

After the Warriors sealed a trip back to the Finals, the NBA community on Twitter flooded the timeline with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday night.

aight KLAY… you got it! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) May 27, 2022

Draymond just knows how to play big games!!! #GSWvsMAVS 🏀 — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) May 27, 2022

It’s first half Klay tonight sheesh!!! — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) May 27, 2022

KD right now pic.twitter.com/SCi3win6x7 — O🅿️timistic Dubs fan (@GoIdenState) May 27, 2022

Steph Curry is the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TKXfXHgxvR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2022

Multiple MVPs, multiple scoring titles, multiple championships: Steph Curry

Michael Jordan

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Wilt Chamberlain Steph wins another Championship and Finals MVP we are going to be a having a DIFFERENT CONVERSATION!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 27, 2022

Priority no. 1 is getting Otto, Andre and Gary as healthy as possible. — Justin (RIPKOBE) (@ThePackageJG) May 27, 2022

Letting it all sink in. The things my family has weathered over the last month put sports into perspective, but they’re such a wonderful microcosm of the human condition: joy, sorrow, brains, brawn, talent, hard work, triumph over adversity. The job’s not done – 4 more to go. — Vignesh Venkataraman (@Viggyfresh) May 27, 2022

Four more to go. pic.twitter.com/OQMQ9VYtFG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 27, 2022

Finals appearances in first 13 seasons: 6 — Michael Jordan

6 — Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/DX9jKaJgC0 — StephMuse (@StephMuse_) May 27, 2022

Players with multiple MVPs and 6+ Finals appearances in NBA history: Bill Russell

Wilt Chamberlain

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Magic Johnson

Michael Jordan

Tim Duncan

LeBron James And now, Steph Curry. (@statmuse) pic.twitter.com/PDPznK9OWQ — StephMuse (@StephMuse_) May 27, 2022

Steph, Klay and Dray. At the beginning and until the end. — Fast Break (@GSWFastBreak) May 27, 2022

First ever Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP ✔️

First ever Magic Johnson WCF MVP ✔️

Next up: Bill Russell Finals MVP 🐐 pic.twitter.com/x8P6dgBWrd — O🅿️timistic Dubs fan (@GoIdenState) May 27, 2022

Next stop: 2022 NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/yeBMDRlEOs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 27, 2022

Congrats to the @warriors for another trip to the finals. Great team effort‼️ So glad to see @KlayThompson break out and have a great game. Happy for @StephenCurry30 getting MVP — Rick Barry (@Rick24Barry) May 27, 2022

Superstars w/ 6+ Finals appearances: Russell, Kareem, LeBron, Magic, West, Havlicek, Kobe, MJ, Shaq, Wilt, Cousy, Duncan, Elgin… Steph. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 27, 2022

We all know this, but it's still difficult to fully grasp that the Warriors have never lost a Western Conference playoff series under Steve Kerr. He was hired in 2014. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 27, 2022

I picked the Warriors to make Finals before the season (vs. Nets lol) and I wish I stuck with it through the playoffs. The long series against the Grizzlies fooled me but Steph was right when he said this week they're playing their best basketball now. Coming at the right time. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 27, 2022

