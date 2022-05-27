NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors advancing to Finals with win over Mavericks in Game 5

Tommy Call
·4 min read
In this article:
With a win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5, the Golden State Warriors have officially made their return to the NBA Finals. After a two-year hiatus from the postseason, the Warriors have returned to the Western Conference throne.

Before being crowned Western Conference champions, the Warriors had to go through the Mavericks in Game 5 at Chase Center on Thursday night. After the Warriors surged to a 25-point lead behind a fiery effort from Klay Thompson, the Mavericks stormed back to tighten the game in the fourth quarter. 

However, the Warriors weathered a late run by Luka Doncic and the Mavs to punch their ticket to the Finals with a win in Game 5, 120-110.

Thompson led the Warriors with a game-high 32 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the floor with a red-hot eight triples on 16 attempts from beyond the arc. Behind Thompson, Draymond Green was all over the floor, tallying 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor with nine assists and six boards in 31 minutes. 

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole all registered double-figure scoring efforts. Wiggins and Looney added double-doubles in the boxscore. 

After the Warriors sealed a trip back to the Finals, the NBA community on Twitter flooded the timeline with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday night. 

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

