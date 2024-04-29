Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Timberwolves sweeping Suns: ‘ANT is the new face of the league’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Minnesota Timberwolves have swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs after beating them 122-116 in Game 4.

Anthony Edwards went off for 40 points to send Kevin Durant and crew home.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Minnesota’s sweep.

