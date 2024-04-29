NBA Twitter reacts to Timberwolves sweeping Suns: ‘ANT is the new face of the league’

The Minnesota Timberwolves have swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs after beating them 122-116 in Game 4.

Anthony Edwards went off for 40 points to send Kevin Durant and crew home.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Minnesota’s sweep.

Anthony Edwards takes down the Suns for his 1st career playoff series win 😬 pic.twitter.com/uREzlIfdC1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2024

Anthony Edwards & Kevin Durant Nothing but respect pic.twitter.com/xyERDZVPX7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 29, 2024

Kevin Durant says Anthony Edwards is his “favorite player to watch.” His full answer: pic.twitter.com/oJUT0eD583 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 29, 2024

ANTHONY EDWARDS MY GOODNESS 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/uggJP3zKPj — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 29, 2024

Anthony Edwards on Kevin Durant: "I watch every last one of his games since I been about 5…excited to play with him this summer, talk a little trash let him know I sent him home.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ELIABidksO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 29, 2024

Anthony Edwards sending his favorite player KD home in 4 games

https://t.co/AjTr2iz8WO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 29, 2024

Anthony Edwards is FIRED up. First playoff series win. “Get that ass out of here” pic.twitter.com/pH0PBpREPY — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) April 29, 2024

Anthony Edwards 🤝 Michael Jordan Father and son dunking on the Suns pic.twitter.com/OZjmkZrTWv — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) April 29, 2024

Last time the Wolves won a playoff series Anthony Edwards was two years old. pic.twitter.com/leJiaTXm92 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 29, 2024

Ant Edwards is trying to tuck these people in. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 29, 2024

Anthony Edwards will be league MVP next year. He is the new face of the NBA people have been waiting for. 40 points on 23 shots, seven 3’s, 9 rebounds and 6 assists to sweep the star studded Suns. This guy just keeps getting better and has that DAWG in him. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/GFjcH5gjGx — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 29, 2024

Anthony Edwards when has to face

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/cX1i1VApnv — BLAC™ (@ArseLegend) April 29, 2024

Rare footage of Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards in a 1v1 pic.twitter.com/pJJ1ucY3YE — Donnie (@donnie_esp) April 29, 2024

Kevin Durant trying to explain to us why he should be in the GOAT convo after getting swept by Anthony Edwards….pic.twitter.com/3sYAQE9SDv — BLAC™ (@ArseLegend) April 29, 2024

I’ve already said this but I truly think that Anthony Edwards is the American Face of the league that the NBA has been searching for in the Post-Bron era. — Sean Davis (@Sean_Davi) April 29, 2024

Anthony Edwards seeing Kevin Durant guarding him pic.twitter.com/T60qNwMyMh — 𝕄𝕚𝕜𝕖𝕪🫎 (@HollandHitStick) April 29, 2024

OMG ANTHONY EDWARDS — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) April 29, 2024

Anthony Edwards is going to save the young generation of American hoopers. It was looking rough. He’s already better than most and he’s not close to as good as he’s going to be. — Jason Timpf (@_JasonLT) April 29, 2024

Anthony Edwards to Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/BKAWODt1ms — rickyfy⌚️ (@damefor3) April 29, 2024

I hope everyone understands what we are watching Anthony Edwards become right in front of our eyes. — GRADS (@MGRADS) April 29, 2024

Minnesota and Anthony Edwards about to send the suns home with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal & Booker in round 1😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/61HQkpcOXy — BLAC™ (@ArseLegend) April 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype