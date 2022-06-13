NBA Twitter reacts to the Thunder trading for JaMychal Green and a future first-round pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder completed their first trade of the offseason on Monday when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that the team traded the No. 34 pick in the 2022 NBA draft and two future second-round picks to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick.

ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2022

As of right now, the protections for the 2027 pick are unknown while the two second-rounders the Thunder are sending to the Nuggets are in 2023 and 2024.

Let’s take a look at how NBA Twitter reacted to the first as the Thunder land another first-round pick and gain a veteran who will likely not suit up for the team next season.

Sam Presti continues his tradition of trading one pick for a higher pick and/or more picks. No. 30 goes for 3 future picks, including a 2027 first-round pick that's almost assuredly going to be higher than no. 30. https://t.co/D2yBGPQL5e — Daily Thunder (@dailythunder) June 13, 2022

Great trade for OKC. Turns pick #30 into a likely much better pick 5 years down the road. OKC once again uses their cap space to improve their draft pick treasure chest. https://t.co/2GQyHyIjsR — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) June 13, 2022

That future international 8th grader from Europe with random ties to the state of Oklahoma is going to be so awesome https://t.co/78QTGKC0Uo — Donnie Hazlewood (@Dn4sty) June 13, 2022

OKC eats into their available cap room while they can by absorbing Green, and with plenty of young players on the roster they turn the 30th pick into potentially something better down the road. Wouldn’t surprise me if Green gets flipped for more assets https://t.co/ZFS3DgrS1n — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) June 13, 2022

I like it, we absolutely did not have room for 4 rookies and that nuggets first can not be worse than 30 lol. https://t.co/CUxa3RYlgX — Keenan (@Nittanylion02) June 13, 2022

Oklahoma City uses a portion of their remaining cap space this season to process this deal. They’ll have $23.4M remaining in cap space after taking in JaMychal Green. Denver will generate a $8.2M TPE. If avoiding next year’s luxury tax is the goal, they still have work to do. https://t.co/CR6E0j3sGv — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 13, 2022

honestly i forgot trades existed https://t.co/NetSV1qF7i — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) June 13, 2022

Best player the Nuggets can add with MPJ, 21, and 30? https://t.co/3FiTyI7nq6 — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) June 13, 2022

Every other GM has to laugh when they ask Presti to eat their salary and he asks for a 2040 protected first round pick https://t.co/9sbbBsxVPT — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) June 13, 2022

OKC is using $8.2M of their remaining cap space for this season. It also means that Green is opting in for $8.2M for 22-23, because a pending free agent can't be traded. DEN gets a pick + tax clearance. And OKC kicks the can down the round a bit by swapping 30 for a 2027 1st. https://t.co/mKkvG6X0Nh — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 13, 2022

Green has a $8.2M player option for 2022/23 and the trade will get finalized once he opts-in to his contract. OKC will absorb the Green salary with the $32M in available cap space. That room goes away starting on 7/1. https://t.co/7Vz3BxqMOi — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 13, 2022

I get to stop scrolling all the way to the bottom of first round mocks now thank you Sam Presti — Keenan (@Nittanylion02) June 13, 2022

Thunder fans trying to convince New Orleans and Portland that they need JaMychal Green on their team pic.twitter.com/fXDsMJpJjg — Stan SGA Boomer Sooner (Hunter Harjo) (@hunterharjo7) June 13, 2022

In regards to the protections of the 27 nuggets 1st, @SteveThunderfan with this legendary perspective: pic.twitter.com/slGGiht4iu — ThunderChats (Thank You Pels) (@ThunderChats) June 13, 2022

