NBA Twitter reacts to the Thunder landing the 2nd pick in 2022 NBA draft lottery

The Oklahoma City Thunder landed the 2nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft and own four top-34 picks that include three first-round picks and one second-round pick. The Thunder entered the 2022 NBA draft lottery with the fourth-best and 12th-best lottery odds. So the Thunder ending up with the 2nd and 12th picks caused an extremely happy reaction from the fanbase as the team jumped in the lottery standings from fourth to second.

Let’s take a look at how NBA Twitter reacted to the Thunder ending up with the 2nd and 12th picks of the 2022 NBA draft, which will be held on June 26.

The Thunder get the No. 2 and No. 12 picks in the 2022 NBA draft ✨ OKC has 17 first round picks over the next five years 😳 pic.twitter.com/25oeR1hiye — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 18, 2022

THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER HAVE A TOP 4 PICK — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) May 18, 2022

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the #2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) May 18, 2022

Either Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr or Paolo Banchero will join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort, Tre Mann, Poku and the #12 pick in OKC. Plus a million future 1st round picks. What a start to a rebuild for the Thunder. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) May 18, 2022

The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder had the #2 pick they drafted a guy named Kevin Durant. — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) May 18, 2022

The No. 2 pick has been kind in Thunder/SuperSonics history 👀 ⚡ 2007: Kevin Durant

⚡ 1990: Gary Payton pic.twitter.com/pyG4ZvdbzI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 18, 2022

The Thunder lands the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Massive win for OKC on lottery night. — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) May 18, 2022

For the record…I screamed at dinner when the Thunder got the 2nd pick. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) May 18, 2022

This is the best moment as a Thunder fan in YEARS — ThunderFocus (@ThunderFocus) May 18, 2022

Thunder Twitter lotto party! pic.twitter.com/OP5511I3mb — Champagne Jerry (TTFU) (@JeraldAmir) May 17, 2022

OKC drawing 2 at the @DownToDunk party pic.twitter.com/bRoMA0VpKE — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) May 18, 2022

Ok nobody is going to believe this but I swear to gawd that right as they started drawing cards, my daughter did her first ever number 2 in the potty. I swear. — Stephen Dolan (@SteveThunderfan) May 18, 2022

IT HAPPENED THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER GOT THE #2 OVERALL PICKhttps://t.co/Rlb6mTM4im — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) May 18, 2022

TOP 4 BABY — ThunderChats (Thank You Pels) (@ThunderChats) May 18, 2022

