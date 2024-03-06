NBA Twitter reacts to Suns’ overtime win over Nuggets: ‘KD still the deadliest player in the league’
The Phoenix Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets 117-107 after a great game which was decided by Kevin Durant in overtime.
KD put up 35 points, eight of which came in the extra period and was the key factor in Phoenix’s win in Denver without Devin Booker.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Suns’ overtime win.
Fought for the dub 💪 pic.twitter.com/V8sBe36jDs
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 6, 2024
Kevin Durant still the deadliest player in the game on any given night and the Suns have weapons around him. You have to take this offense seriously when it's firing. pic.twitter.com/JcT8dc9NeQ
— Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 6, 2024
KD tonight:
35 PTS
8 REB
5 AST
3-0 in overtime this season. https://t.co/yGPdmZOu03
— StatMuse (@statmuse) March 6, 2024
The Suns are a great basketball team before and after the 4th quarter
— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 6, 2024
Kevin Durant was 1-of-8 in the 4th quarter and had missed 5 straight 3PTS
Then he knocks down a 3PT to force OT
And outscores the Nuggets 8-5 in OT pic.twitter.com/kbVLnO11m1
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 6, 2024
Good LORD, Kevin Durant is absurd.
— Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) March 6, 2024
Points in overtime:
8 — Kevin Durant
5 — Bradley Beal
5 — Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/wFgJiZ5kNX
— StatMuse (@statmuse) March 6, 2024
KD and Beal in overtime vs the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/9cXCY4kLNl
— Book’em “fan” (@dbookownsyou) March 6, 2024
if you didn’t know KD and Beal combined for 13 of the 15 OT points on 5/5 shooting btw
— A ✩ (@adryanashton) March 6, 2024
That was an awesome basketball game. Brad Beal and KD were insane.
But Phoenix’s defense was amazing in OT. Need to watch that again.
— Jason Timpf (@_JasonLT) March 6, 2024
KD is just so good man… wow. I really just witnessed that insane takeover in person.
Gotta respect greatness
— japta (@DubsBetterrr) March 6, 2024
Beal and KD in the 4th vs Beal and KD in OT. pic.twitter.com/vMG3BqmwIa
— Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) March 6, 2024
KD shot 14/34, Beal was 6/18, we didn’t have Booker and we beat the Nuggets in Denver by 10.
Suns are dangerous idgaf
— LEEZUS (@AndrewLeezus) March 6, 2024
What a gut check win by the Suns. They could not have played worse in the fourth quarter. KD with the CLUTCH three pointer with 26 seconds left to force OT and then 8 big points in OT. But the MVP of this game was Eubanks – 10 points, 8 rebounds kept many plays alive for Phx.
— John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 6, 2024
my mvp ain't let kd & co walk them down pic.twitter.com/cg0Coa8UHk
— amar (@okcamar) March 6, 2024
KD just went Killer Dog on the Nuggets in overtime in Denver.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 6, 2024
KD saved his legacy confirmed 👏
— Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) March 6, 2024
KD is and will always be like that
— Prez💊 (@PresidentEmbiid) March 6, 2024
KD COULD’VE SHOT 12/40 IDC HE MAKING EM WHEN IT MATTERS MOST!
— A ✩ (@adryanashton) March 6, 2024