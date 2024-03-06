Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Suns’ overtime win over Nuggets: ‘KD still the deadliest player in the league’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets 117-107 after a great game which was decided by Kevin Durant in overtime.

KD put up 35 points, eight of which came in the extra period and was the key factor in Phoenix’s win in Denver without Devin Booker.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Suns’ overtime win.

