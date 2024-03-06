NBA Twitter reacts to Suns’ overtime win over Nuggets: ‘KD still the deadliest player in the league’

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald is joined by Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post to do a deep dive on the state of affairs in one of the most chaotic franchises in the league: the Denver Broncos. After taking on an $85M dead cap hit to cut ties with Russell Wilson, the organization looks to head coach Sean Payton to get things headed in the right direction – but does he know what that direction is? Charles and Ryan kick things off with some franchise tag news as Brian Burns gets tagged, Saquon Barkley will reach free agency and Josh Allen will likely get tagged in Jacksonville. The duo start their Broncos deep dive with Russell Wilson and how things went south for him in Denver, including the trade, the hiring of Sean Payton, GM George Paton's up-and-down tenure and the injury guarantee benching last season. Next, Charles and Ryan discuss the future of Sean Payton's Broncos: how does he want to build the team? Who is playing quarterback for them? What will they look to do in the 2024 NFL Draft? Finally, the hosts go through the top available quarterbacks this offseason (including Russ) and discuss their potential landing spots and how they see things shaking out.