NBA Twitter reacts to Suns blowing out Lakers in LA: ‘Trade rumors about to heat up’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read
The Phoenix Suns blew out the Los Angeles Lakers 127-109 in LA on Thursday night led by Bradley Beal’s 37-point game.

The Lakers are now 5-11 since winning the In-Season Tournament and currently sit in the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Phoenix’s statement win over the Lakers.

