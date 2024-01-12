NBA Twitter reacts to Suns blowing out Lakers in LA: ‘Trade rumors about to heat up’

The Phoenix Suns blew out the Los Angeles Lakers 127-109 in LA on Thursday night led by Bradley Beal’s 37-point game.

The Lakers are now 5-11 since winning the In-Season Tournament and currently sit in the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Phoenix’s statement win over the Lakers.

Lakers starters — 47 points

Suns starters — 100 points pic.twitter.com/YjWyeaLoYN — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 12, 2024

Darvin Ham on the sidelines while the Lakers are down 20 pic.twitter.com/YrXbGaFjQl — Ryinz ♱ (@Ryinzs) January 12, 2024

Warriors suck but the Celtics lost and lakers are getting blown out pic.twitter.com/37GJaFUNJE — Chef curry Parody (@baby_face_goat) January 12, 2024

Darvin Ham 😭 pic.twitter.com/6cHquq6Ruf — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) January 12, 2024

how we feeling, Lakers fans? — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 12, 2024

What a great win for the Suns tonight. They bludgeoned the Lakers from start to finish. Hopefully proved to themselves what they are capable of. Beal was special – that was the game we all were waiting to see from him. Book amazing 1st half. Now let's see if they can build off it — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 12, 2024

SUNS BLOW OUT THE LAKERS ON THE ROAD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uUPBdrqKSh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2024

It’s always a good day when the Suns beat the Lakers. — Vince Marotta (@Vincemarotta) January 12, 2024

The last great Lakers point guard pic.twitter.com/kfvecj7ldL — 🦉 Lakers Vino (@VinoUncorked) January 12, 2024

As loud of boos as I've heard this season as the Lakers lose 127-109. Wasn't close to being that close. Lakers now 19-20 on the season — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 12, 2024

I have lost every ounce of hope for this Lakers team. No star is gonna request a trade and come save us and the trades that are available right now aren’t moving the needle at all. I’m sorry but it’s over — 𝓛𝓛💫 (@HoodiiBron) January 12, 2024

Lakers are gonna fall below .500 again and the trade talks/rumors are gonna heat up even more after this blowout. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) January 12, 2024

Lakers getting absolutely embarrassed at home by the Suns. Thankfully, Darvin Ham pointed out that the NBA season is a marathon and that Lakers fans shouldn't be living and dying with every game. All good even though the Lakers are going to be under .500 midway through the season — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) January 12, 2024

Nights like tonight are why people hate the Lakers 5-Out offense, and why some think that's the problem. — Sean Davis (@Sean_Davi) January 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype