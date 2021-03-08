NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry’s clutch 3-point shootout win

As one of the greatest shooters of all-time in Stephen Curry stepped up to the final rack needing to make four out of five threes to beat Utah Jazz star Mike Conley, you almost knew it was already over.

The 3-point shootout was arguably the highlight of last night’s NBA All-Star festivities, with Curry nailing a money ball with his final shot that gave him a one-point win over Conley. Naturally, the clutch gene that the Warriors NBA All-Star showed off set NBA Twitter off in both good ways and, well, interesting ways.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions to Curry’s heroics:

It felt over before the final round even started...

The win was dedicated to Warriors G Klay Thompson:

Leave it to FOX Sports host Skip Bayless to spin this against Curry...

