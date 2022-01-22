NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's first career buzzer-beater
Twitter explodes after Steph hits first career buzzer-beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Steph Curry called game on Friday after his step-back jumper beat the buzzer and prevented the Warriors from facing back-to-back overtime scenarios.
Steph’s eighth game-winner and first career buzzer-beater led the Warriors to a 105-103 victory over the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.
STEPH FOR THE WIN!!!! ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/CF5BWeUkwT
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2022
That was Stephen Curry's first career game-winning buzzer-beater
Curry's game-winning buzzer-beater is the first by a Warriors player since Andre Iguodala on Jan. 3, 2014 against the Hawks (which was assisted by Curry). pic.twitter.com/xKZ6PyhBAi
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2022
With an almost identical situation as the day before, Steph took control and came in clutch when it mattered most.
And just like Chase Center, NBA Twitter went crazy.
Letâ€™s goooooo
— Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) January 22, 2022
STEPHEN CURRY KILLS THE ROCKETS AT THE BUZZER
— Antonin (@antonin_org) January 22, 2022
Welcome back, Steph.
— Sean Jordan (@BaySean) January 22, 2022
Finally!
— sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) January 22, 2022
STEPH CURRY. GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/SwF7kerZkQ
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 22, 2022
On Thursday, the shorthanded Indiana Pacers stunned Golden State in a thrilling 121-117 overtime showdown.
But Steph said ‘no thanks' to a possible déjà vu situation, and decided it was time to go home.