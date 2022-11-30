NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's absurd step-back 3-pointer vs. Mavericks

Twitter reacts to Steph's absurd step-back 3-pointer vs. Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has often made shots that left many spectators saying, 'How did he make that?' during his 14 seasons in the NBA.

During the Warriors' 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, the 34-year-old added another shot to the list. Late in the fourth quarter, Curry passed the ball to Andrew Wiggins on the wing and eventually relocated to the right corner. Wiggins gave the ball back to Curry, who immediately hit a ridiculous go-ahead 3-pointer.

However, it was more difficult than any regular shot from beyond the arc, as the Warriors star had little room to get off a quality look over Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber.

But, this Curry we are talking about, after all, as he only needed an inch of space to get off a step-back 3-pointer while losing his balance and nearly falling onto the Mavericks' bench.

The incredible shot had many reacting on Twitter, stunned to have seen what they saw from the veteran guard:

Curry are you kidding me? How'd he get that off, much less make it?



Curry had another 30-plus point performance in Dallas, finishing with a team-high 32, but it wasn't enough, so he and the Warriors will look to turn the page as they face off against the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center.

