NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry’s dagger 3-pointer vs. Heat in overtime

With Draymond Green ruled as a late scratch due to ankle soreness against the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors needed to lean on Steph Curry on Wednesday night.

However, the two-time Most Valuable Player struggled to find his rhythm against Miami.

After hitting his first attempt from beyond the arc, Curry went cold from long distance, finishing the first half shooting 1-of-9 from beyond the arc. With the Warriors down by 15 points at halftime, Curry tallied seven points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field in the first two quarters.

As Kent Bazemore sparked a furious second-half comeback to push the game into overtime, Curry was quiet. The five-time All-Star ended regulation with 17 points on 6-of-20 shooting from the field and 3-of-16 from deep in 37 minutes.

Yet, with the game close in overtime, Curry made his impact. The sharpshooting point guard scored a game-high eight points in overtime with a pair of clutch triples. With Golden State leading by three, Curry drilled a fierce dagger 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining to seal Golden State’s comeback victory, 120-112.

STEPHEN AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Oa7dRroFx4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 18, 2021

Curry ended the contest with 25 points on 8-of-25 shooting from the field with 11 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes against the Heat.

After Curry clinched Golden State’s rally, the NBA community on social media exploded with a flurry of reactions. Take a look at some of the top posts from Twitter after Curry’s overtime 3-pointer against Miami.

