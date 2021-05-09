NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry’s explosive 49 point effort in three quarters vs. Thunder

Although he only played three quarters, Saturday’s contest between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors started and stopped with Steph Curry.

Opening with a red-hot 24 point performance in the first quarter featuring five triples, Curry carried the Warriors to a blowout win over the Thunder, 136-97. The seven-time All-Star guard finished with a game-high 49 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field with five rebounds, two assists and a steal in only 29 minutes.

Curry caught fire from beyond the arc, torching the Thunder for 11 3-pointers on 21 attempts from deep. The two-time Most Valuable Player has now finished seven games with 10 or more made 3-pointers in a single game.

Despite Bradley Beal dropping 50 against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Curry protected his lead in the race to the scoring title. While Beal is averaging 31.1 points per contest, Curry holds the advantage with 31.9 points per game.

Curry has now tallied 30 or more points in 19 of his last 21 games, including performances with 53, 49, 47, 42 and 41 points.

Following another sizzlingly scoring effort, the NBA social media community exploded with reactions on Twitter. Take a look at some of the top responses to Curry’s three-quarter run against the Thunder on Twitter.

