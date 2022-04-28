NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry, Gary Payton II leading Warriors' comeback

Twitter reacts to GP2, Steph leading Dubs' Game 5 comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was close, but the Warriors came back and closed out their opening-round NBA playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night winning 102-98, and advancing to the Western Conference semifinals.

The hard-fought game came down to the wire in the fourth quarter, and Chase Center was rocking as spectators watched every shot with bated breath. In the end, the Warriors pulled off the 4-1 series victory.

What's next on the menu? ðŸ˜‹ pic.twitter.com/wFBcCvqeSn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

Steph Curry started the game along with the rest of the Death Lineup for the first time this series, but it was Gary Payton II who all but guaranteed the win with a late 3-point shot that gave Golden State a lead Denver wasn’t able to overcome. Then, he added insult to injury when he hit another dagger with a minute left in the game.

Curry's 11 points in the game's final 12 minutes contributed to a 32-20 run by Golden State to complete the fourth-quarter comeback.

GP2 FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/zlOZwtVjyC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

STEPH IS CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/XZBgzCwzj0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

GP2 ARE YOU KIDDING pic.twitter.com/HnZTLeRuNd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

STEPH SAID GO TO SLEEP ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/XHrTyX8FUn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

Between GP2’s clutch shots and Curry’s game-high 30-point performance, NBA Twitter had a field day watching the Dubs advance over Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets after a nail-biting conclusion.

Warm up the jets. — Jordan Ramirez (@JRAM) April 28, 2022

GOODBYE AND GOODNIGHT DENVER pic.twitter.com/HaGq8hZi0i — Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 28, 2022

jokic did all he could but steph came to collect a skull tonight — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 28, 2022

GP2 with a huge performance. The 15th guy on the roster huge at both ends — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) April 28, 2022

So much fun !! — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) April 28, 2022

LETS GO WARRIORS!!!

Sad to miss the game tonight but love to see the win — Festus Ezeli (@FestusEzeli) April 28, 2022

Gary Payton II tonight pic.twitter.com/IvFkiedpOi — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) April 28, 2022

Despite the intense playoff atmosphere, the Warriors and Nuggets had nothing but respect for each other after the game.

Heart heavy right now. Wish I could of played tonight and battled with my bros. Maybe it would of been a different outcome, maybe not..Regardless Proud of our fight. Nuggets nation thank you for your support, means a lot to me & my familyâ¤ï¸. Congrats to GSW, great team no doubt! — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) April 28, 2022

Hell of a season!! Proud of my guys and how we fought when we coulda gave up!! Wouldnâ€™t wanna go to war with any other teammates. Congrats to the Warriors and there success! Great players over there with good class act! It was fun battling against you guys this series! ðŸ™ðŸ½. — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) April 28, 2022

After going down three games to none, the Nuggets proved to be a worthy opponent for Golden State in the final two matchups of the series.

With all eyes on GP2, Curry and the rest of the Warriors, they'll look to continue their playoff success against either the Memphis Grizzlies or Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals.