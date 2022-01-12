NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry’s battle against Ja Morant in Warriors’ loss to red-hot Grizzlies

With Draymond Green out, the streaking Memphis Grizzlies wasted no time landing the opening haymaker against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

While the Warriors struggled with turnovers, Memphis rookie Ziaire Williams clicked alongside Ja Morant to help the Grizzlies quickly jump out to an 18 point advantage. However, the Warriors were able to survive the early storm with a fiery comeback in the third quarter.

Steph Curry fueled Golden State’s comeback with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and a pair of triples in the third quarter alone.

Behind Curry, the Warriors shot 61.1% (11-of-18) from the field and 75% (6-of-8) from long distance. When the fourth quarter started, the Warriors held a three-point lead against the home team.

After a back and forth tilt in the final frame, the Grizzlies were able to close out the Warriors. While Morant and Tyus Jones hit clutch buckets, the Warriors’ offense went cold, scoring only 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Curry’s point guard battle against Morant lived up to the hype. The young Memphis point guard tallied 29 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field with eight assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes to hand the Warriors a 116-108 loss.

Curry finished the game with his ninth-career triple-double, recording 27 points on 8-of-21 from the field with 10 boards, 10 assists and two steals in 39 minutes.

After Morant and the Grizzlies knocked off the Warriors for their 10th consecutive win, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on social media about Curry, Morant and more on Tuesday night.

Ja Morant is one of the most underrated shows in sports. So much fun to watch. — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) January 12, 2022

Ja has gotten so much better in such a short span – his full half court game is pretty unstoppable — Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) January 12, 2022

Final 📊 Stephen – 27p/10r/10a/2s

Klay – 14p/3r/3a/1b/1s

Andrew – 13p/4r/2a

Gary – 13p/5r/3s

Jordan – 12p/1r/2a/2b

Otto – 9p/6r/2a/1b

Beli – 7p/4r/1a

Kevon – 6p/6r/1a/1s

Damion – 5p/1a

Moses – 2p/1r/1a

Andre – 3r/2a/1b/1s

Juan – 2r pic.twitter.com/WLWbwba8Sw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 12, 2022

Klay Thompson in the two games since return: 31 points in 40 minutes. Five 3s. Aggressive, moving well, attacking the rim. Efficiency hasn't been there — 31 shots for those 31 points. But Warriors have to love what they've seen from him. Kerr used him as initiator down stretch. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 12, 2022

After winning 17 of 22 against the Grizzlies (including the playoffs), the Warriors have now lost seven of 11 to Memphis (including play-in tournament). — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 12, 2022

FINAL: Warriors fall to the Grizzlies, 116-108. This one had a playoff atmosphere. Makes you wonder: What would an actual playoff matchup between these two be like? — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 12, 2022

Grizzlies take 20 more shots than the Warriors. Warriors 16 turnovers and allowed 11 off rebounds. Got destroyed in points off turnovers — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 12, 2022

Warriors have lost three of four, all three Ls on road: Dallas, New Orleans (rest night) and now Memphis. They've had trouble scoring lately. Draymond Green's status for rest of road trip unknown. Milwaukee, Chicago road b2b up next. No Klay in one of them. Challenging stretch. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 12, 2022

Always frustrating to lose a close game in the first quarter — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 12, 2022

Did Klay attack the hoop this much pre-injury? lol — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) January 12, 2022

JA CAN FLY 😳 Ja showed Damion Lee respect after he still hit the 3 over him 😂 pic.twitter.com/w7HIEwTfiA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2022

GPII has been amazing tonight. And not only tonight. — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 12, 2022

YOUNG GLOVE!!!! — Lee Ji-Eun Netizen Account (@AndyKHLiu) January 12, 2022

Steph is having fun out there. Feels like we havent seen this exuberance and swagger in a little while. — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) January 12, 2022

REMINDER: Warriors are 30-10. Breathe. — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 12, 2022

Ja Morant vs Steph Curry is the best PG matchup to watch — Grace (@ballerstatzz) January 12, 2022

JA VS. CURRY! GRIZZLIES WIN 10 IN A ROW! Memphis beat Golden State, 116-108! Ja Morant: 29 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB, 11/23 FGM

Stephen Curry: 27 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB, 8/21 FGM

Klay Thompson: 14 PTS, 5/13 FGM

Tyus Jones: 17 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB THESE GRIZZLIES ARE LEGIT 🐻 pic.twitter.com/D2hwhTfYP8 — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) January 12, 2022

The turnovers were ugly and the cold offense late is something, but the #Warriors are still 30-10. Steph vs. Ja battle was an as advertised blockbuster. A Golden State vs. Memphis playoff series feels inevitable. — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) January 12, 2022

We deserve 7 games of Ja Morant and Stephen Curry. The play-in game last year was just a preview of what’s to come. — Nathan Chester (@NathanChester24) January 12, 2022

I want to watch Ja Morant and Steph Curry play each other all the time — Gabby Velasquez (@not_gabriela) January 12, 2022

The last time Klay Thompson played basketball Ja Morant wasn’t in the league. 941 days. Glad to have him back. pic.twitter.com/K6QXIcyAQd — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 8, 2022

Ja Morant on tonight. Steph is there too i guess. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 11, 2022

Wow. Final: 116-108 Grizzlies defeat Warriors, extend winning streak to 10 games.

Ja Morant sealed the deal after Tyus Jones went bananas from three-point range. Memphis is now 3rd in the West. If you didn’t think the Grizzlies were legit before today, I bet you do now. — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 12, 2022

Despite the loss to Memphis, Steph Curry recorded his ninth career (second this season) triple-double: ◻️ 27 PTS

◻️ 10 REB

◻️ 10 AST pic.twitter.com/tx0QGJ3Utj — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 12, 2022

Tyus Jones having the game of his life. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) January 12, 2022

