NBA Twitter reacts to Spurs stunning Warriors on wild putback

The Golden State Warriors entered Sunday night’s game against the Spurs facing a new reality without Stephen Curry in the lineup for an extended period, and Golden State let a win at home slip away in the final seconds in bizarre fashion.

In a game where Draymond Green was controversially ejected in the third quarter, Andrew Wiggins had a chance to give the Warriors some late insurance at the free-throw line — but his struggles from the stripe continued.

After Jonathan Kuminga made an acrobatic save to help the Warriors secure an offensive rebound, Wiggins was fouled and sent to the line with the game tied 107-107 with three seconds remaining. Wiggins – who is shooting a career-low 63 percent from the free-throw line this season, made the first but missed the second, and Kevon Looney was called for what Steve Kerr called a “bizarre” foul fighting for the rebound.

Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl made the first, and after missing the second, Keldon Johnson was able to grab the offensive rebound and flip in the game-winner.

Jordan Poole ties the game with a driving layup

JORDAN POOLE 🍿 pic.twitter.com/jGbbIbpSOp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga keeps possession for the Warriors and Andrew Wiggins heads to the line

Kuminga grabbed the offensive rebound, and the Spurs fouled Wiggins with three seconds left 😱 pic.twitter.com/Y3M0GkLK5H — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Wiggins misses the second free throw and Jakob Poeltl draws a foul

Unlucky loss. Refs have decided the outcome. Poetl held on to Looney. Warriors should have won. Spurs #3 pushed Porter & wasn't called for a foul.#NBA refs should have monthly seminar/training. pic.twitter.com/ZpYhop1cU0 — Full Squad Hoops (@hoops_full) March 21, 2022

Poeltl ties the game, misses the second free throw and the Spurs make a putback shot to win

Everyone in position… Poole boxes out shooter… Wiggins fails to get in front of Murray and it costs them pic.twitter.com/RQncfdikFP — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) March 21, 2022

Klay had some words for the official after the game's final play 👀 pic.twitter.com/4kmGfU7CZm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Wiggins makes both FTs… they avoid that situation — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) March 21, 2022

Steve Kerr says that he doesn’t understand how both “bizarre” fouls at the end of the game — one for the Warriors and one against — can be called in that situation. “I don’t get how we can decide the game based on plays that have nothing to do with the game.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) March 21, 2022

Steve Kerr on the two “bizarre” foul calls in the final seconds — one against the Warriors, one against the Spurs — that decided it pic.twitter.com/FudF2Xr2BR — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2022

"Did you understand why Draymond got ejected?" Poole's reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/frGgF21pDe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

All of this could have been avoided if Wiggins made a free throw — 🇵🇷🌺 (@bcua510) March 21, 2022

How many times are people gonna talk about Andrew Wiggins making an All-Star team and why does it bother people so much? If anything, good for him! Will he ever make it again? Who knows, but probably not. At least he got a taste of it. Just move on already lol https://t.co/iKNNKo2eF1 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 21, 2022

Wiggins has become Shaq from the free throw and I never seen anything like this before — Mar. (@Bounc5ack9800) March 21, 2022

Bad loss for the Warriors at home to Spurs. Life about to get harder without Steph Curry. Eight of final 11 games on the road. Four back-to-backs left. The Jazz are within two games. They meet one more time with tiebreaker on line. Warriors in danger of falling to #4 seed. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2022

