NBA Twitter reacts to Splash Brothers combining for 52 points in Warriors’ win vs. Timberwolves

Tommy Call
3 min read
On Thursday, a vintage Splash Brothers performance from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson helped fuel the Golden State Warriors victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-115.

Curry bounced back from a cold offensive stretch with a team-high 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field with eight boards, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes.

In a season-high 27 minutes, Thompson added 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor with five rebounds, four assists and a block.
Both Curry and Thompson heated up from long-distance, combing for 11 made triples on 19 attempts from beyond the arc.

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor with five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes. The newly announced All-Star starter matched the Splash Brothers, drilling five 3-pointers on eight attempts from deep.

After the Warriors surged past the Timberwolves behind 71 combined from their core of Curry, Thompson and Wiggins, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday night.

