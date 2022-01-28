NBA Twitter reacts to Splash Brothers combining for 52 points in Warriors’ win vs. Timberwolves

On Thursday, a vintage Splash Brothers performance from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson helped fuel the Golden State Warriors victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-115.

Curry bounced back from a cold offensive stretch with a team-high 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field with eight boards, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes.

In a season-high 27 minutes, Thompson added 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor with five rebounds, four assists and a block.

Both Curry and Thompson heated up from long-distance, combing for 11 made triples on 19 attempts from beyond the arc.

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor with five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes. The newly announced All-Star starter matched the Splash Brothers, drilling five 3-pointers on eight attempts from deep.

After the Warriors surged past the Timberwolves behind 71 combined from their core of Curry, Thompson and Wiggins, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday night.

Splash Brothers are back — Whitley Sandretto (@WSandretto) January 28, 2022

Splash brothers tonight: 52 PTS on 19-36 FG, 11-19 3P. They are back. — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 28, 2022

SPLASH BROTHERS pic.twitter.com/MXRAvrAMGH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 28, 2022

◽️ Steph Curry: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 6/10 from three

◽️ Klay Thompson: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 5/9 from three The Splash Brothers both score 20+ points for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals 💦 pic.twitter.com/6ruojs3LYV — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 28, 2022

It is so great to have the Splash Brothers back in my life. — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) January 28, 2022

52 combined points for the Splash Brothers on 11-19 shooting from 3 🔥 WE BACK 😈 — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 28, 2022

SPLASH BROTHERS LOADING … 99% COMPLETE pic.twitter.com/ZldLE5LR0h — LOLKNBR (@LOLKNBR) January 28, 2022

Splash Brothers are 4-of-5 from 3. Things are trending back to normal. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 28, 2022

Steph & Klay are setting up Wiggins to be the third Splash Brother tonight — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 28, 2022

Klay Thompson is starting to find that rhythm. Overall, the ball is moving for the Warriors. Twenty-nine assists tonight. Wiggins, Curry, Klay, and Poole all have scored at least 19. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) January 28, 2022

This is the 36th time in their careers that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each made at least 5 threes in the same game. That's 16 more than any other pair of teammates in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/jEoVp8f0df — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 28, 2022

💦 The Splash Bros combine for 52 PTS 💦 Klay Thompson & Steph Curry combine for 11 3PM@KlayThompson: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 3PM@StephenCurry30: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/KgZginPfiN — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2022

Curry, Wiggins and Klay all are making the extra pass for eachother. Their offensive chemistry tonight is impressive — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) January 28, 2022

Warriors beat Minnesota. That's a 5-1 start to a seven-game homestand that closes with Brooklyn on Saturday. Record: 36-13. Efficient scoring balance tonight.

-Curry: 29 on 10/20 FG

-Klay: 23 on 9/16 FG

-Wiggins: 19 on 7/13 FG

-Poole: 19 on 5/10 FG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 28, 2022

Steph Curry – 29pts, 8reb, 6ast, 6/10 from deep

Klay Thompson – 23pts, 5reb, 4ast, 5/9 from deep SPLASH BROS ARE BACK 💦💦💦@kron4news #DubNation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 28, 2022

