NBA Twitter reacts to Splash Bros closing out Thunder to extend Warriors’ winning streak

After a slow start in the first quarter, the Golden State Warriors were able to surge to a 10-point lead before halftime against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Yet, despite only having 17 wins on the season, the Thunder battled the Warriors down to the wire.

When the Thunder rallied to cut the Warriors’ lead to only five points in the fourth quarter, the Splash Brothers answered the bell. With 2:24 remaining in the contest, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combined for three 3-pointers to close out the Thunder, 110-98.

Thompson tallied a game-high 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the floor with three 3-pointers, two rebounds, two assists and two steals to help seal Golden State’s ninth consecutive win.

Curry tallied a near triple-double with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field with four triples, 10 assists, nine rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes against the Thunder.

While the Splash Brothers combined for 39 points, Jonathan Kuminga continued his stretch of impressive games with 16 points on 6-of-11 from the floor in 23 minutes off the bench.

After the Warriors stretched their winning streak to nine games, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Monday night.

Rook really just about jumped out the building@Kia || Dunk of the Night pic.twitter.com/0PIXPrSpFN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 8, 2022

Klay Thompson led the @warriors in scoring as they win their 9th STRAIGHT GAME! Klay Thompson: 21 PTS, 2 STL, 3 3PM

Jonathan Kuminga: 16 PTS, 4 AST

Steph Curry: 18 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/EgYyQxpsrZ — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2022

Klay Thompson has missed 42 games

Draymond Green has missed 21 games (17 in a row) Steph Curry has the highest plus minus in the league (140+ ahead of number 2) and maintained a +15 net rating during his slump Warriors have won 9 straight without Draymond — Denver📈 (@doubledworth) February 8, 2022

Not going to lie: I'm shocked at how quickly Klay has looked like Klay. The rust wore off quickly. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) February 8, 2022

Congrats to @KlayThompson of the @warriors for moving up to 18th on the all-time THREE POINTERS MADE list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/BgjZPOyY70 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2022

Warriors won this game despite moving at practice walk-through speed all night long lmao — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) February 8, 2022

Combined 18 assists, 7 turnovers from Curry and Poole — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 8, 2022

splash bros ending okc (2022) pic.twitter.com/3uXfZC50hg — nothim (@notgswchris) February 8, 2022

STEPH’S PLAYMAKING HAS BEEN AMAZING LATELY. 10 ASSISTS TONIGHT 🔥 — Happy Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) February 8, 2022

Klay Thompson last 6 games: 18.7 PPG

44.7 3P% on 7.8 attempts Starting to look like old Klay. pic.twitter.com/toll67zOB7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 8, 2022

Klay not cutting his hair or shaving his beard. Good. Ball is life. — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) February 8, 2022

Steph and Klay hitting dagger 3s in OKC pic.twitter.com/Uu5F8yg8I1 — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) February 8, 2022

Nine straight wins for the Warriors. 41-13. This is going to be a fun spring and summer, folks. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) February 8, 2022

that groan from the OKC crowd sounded like 15,000 people having a sweaty nightmare flashback at the same time. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 8, 2022

Klay everytime he play at OKC pic.twitter.com/JAeXn3odey — The Rebirth of Cool (@JLantern24) February 8, 2022

Ninth straight Warriors win. They're 41-13 with five games until the All-Star break: at Utah, vs Knicks, vs Lakers, at Clippers, vs Nuggets. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2022

Klay hit the dagger and said "This is My House" pic.twitter.com/Pkc2eNx109 — Alex (@dbs408) February 8, 2022

God bless Klay. Unlimited confidence to keep pulling 🔫 — Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) February 8, 2022

