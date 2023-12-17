NBA Twitter reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-winner against Nuggets
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collected another signature moment to strengthen his MVP case in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 118-117 win over the Denver Nuggets.
After trailing for most of the night, Gilgeous-Alexander nonchalantly dribbled the ball up and hit a spin move to a turnaround fadeaway midrange jumper that served as the game-winner.
After a seven-point first half, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in OKC’s massive win over the Nuggets.
As one can imagine, the game-winner sent social media into a frenzy. Let’s look at some of the best reactions on Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-winner on X, formerly known as Twitter:
SGA CALLED GAME. pic.twitter.com/B92cqG8dDW
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2023
SGA uncharacteristically struggled early tonight.
How’d he respond?
By hitting the game-winner vs the champs: pic.twitter.com/U0Ib1e1vv0
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) December 17, 2023
SGA with the go-ahead bucket 🥶 pic.twitter.com/tAadx319jQ
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 17, 2023
Another look 🎥 pic.twitter.com/6XatlNDvJw
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 17, 2023
SGA. Game. pic.twitter.com/UGib4RHqu5
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 17, 2023
SGA's already got a pretty good list of game-winners (inside the final 10 seconds) going at just 25 years old:
– vs. Hornets, 2020
– vs. Clippers, 2021
– vs. Wizards, 2022
– vs. Blazers, 2022
– vs. Nuggets, 2023
– vs. Nuggets, 2023
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 17, 2023
Chet Holmgren to SGA at the end of his presser: "Aye No. 2 smile a lil bit gang, you just hit a game winner. We'll lock back in tomorrow."
— Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) December 17, 2023
SGA GAME WINNER.
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 17, 2023
Tre Mann saw SGA get to his spot and knew it was ballgame before he even let it go. https://t.co/cgF9x6wxJ1
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 17, 2023
SGA CLUTCH! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/F05NxjS8f9
— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 17, 2023
I don’t have a vote, but if I did SGA would be my vote for MVP as of tonight
— Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) December 17, 2023
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER TAKES DOWN THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS
MVP SHOT FROM AN MVP LEADER
— TF (@ThunderFocus) December 17, 2023
SHAI CALLS GAME ON THE NUGGETS
M V P pic.twitter.com/OdyNGDjhlP
— 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) December 17, 2023
Some things never change. pic.twitter.com/YT4U3Z5AWo
— 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙞⚡️ (@PlayoffShai) December 17, 2023
SHAI CALLED GAME WITH 0.9 REMAINING 😱
THUNDER WIN IN DENVER. pic.twitter.com/L4MJxe87fk
— NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2023
SHAI. GILGEOUS. ALEXANDER.
THUNDER TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/fYmcW84LwM
— Topic: Thunder Podcast (@OKCTopicThunder) December 17, 2023
Chet was obviously excited postgame about the win. He even chimed into Shai’s postgame press conference with “smile 2!”
But had this to say as well:
“I have a lot to learn… Everybody together as a collective, we’ve got a lot to learn. We still have a long ways to go .”
— Nick Gallo (@NickAGallo) December 17, 2023
OH MY Shai Gilgeous-Alexander!!!!!
— Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) December 17, 2023
God knew how much I loved MJ growing up so he put me on a team with him 💯🙏🏽
— Tre Mann (@tre2mann3) December 17, 2023