NBA Twitter reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-winner against Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collected another signature moment to strengthen his MVP case in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 118-117 win over the Denver Nuggets.

After trailing for most of the night, Gilgeous-Alexander nonchalantly dribbled the ball up and hit a spin move to a turnaround fadeaway midrange jumper that served as the game-winner.

After a seven-point first half, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in OKC’s massive win over the Nuggets.

As one can imagine, the game-winner sent social media into a frenzy. Let’s look at some of the best reactions on Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-winner on X, formerly known as Twitter:

SGA uncharacteristically struggled early tonight. How’d he respond? By hitting the game-winner vs the champs: pic.twitter.com/U0Ib1e1vv0 — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) December 17, 2023

SGA's already got a pretty good list of game-winners (inside the final 10 seconds) going at just 25 years old: – vs. Hornets, 2020

– vs. Clippers, 2021

– vs. Wizards, 2022

– vs. Blazers, 2022

– vs. Nuggets, 2023

– vs. Nuggets, 2023 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 17, 2023

Chet Holmgren to SGA at the end of his presser: "Aye No. 2 smile a lil bit gang, you just hit a game winner. We'll lock back in tomorrow." — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) December 17, 2023

Tre Mann saw SGA get to his spot and knew it was ballgame before he even let it go. https://t.co/cgF9x6wxJ1 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 17, 2023

I don’t have a vote, but if I did SGA would be my vote for MVP as of tonight — Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) December 17, 2023

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER TAKES DOWN THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS MVP SHOT FROM AN MVP LEADER pic.twitter.com/IniTKFpZbb — TF (@ThunderFocus) December 17, 2023

SHAI CALLS GAME ON THE NUGGETS M V P pic.twitter.com/OdyNGDjhlP — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) December 17, 2023

SHAI CALLED GAME WITH 0.9 REMAINING 😱 THUNDER WIN IN DENVER. pic.twitter.com/L4MJxe87fk — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2023

SHAI. GILGEOUS. ALEXANDER. THUNDER TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/fYmcW84LwM — Topic: Thunder Podcast (@OKCTopicThunder) December 17, 2023

Chet was obviously excited postgame about the win. He even chimed into Shai’s postgame press conference with “smile 2!” But had this to say as well: “I have a lot to learn… Everybody together as a collective, we’ve got a lot to learn. We still have a long ways to go .” — Nick Gallo (@NickAGallo) December 17, 2023

OH MY Shai Gilgeous-Alexander!!!!! — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) December 17, 2023

God knew how much I loved MJ growing up so he put me on a team with him 💯🙏🏽 — Tre Mann (@tre2mann3) December 17, 2023

