NBA Twitter reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-winner against Nuggets

Clemente Almanza
·3 min read

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collected another signature moment to strengthen his MVP case in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 118-117 win over the Denver Nuggets.

After trailing for most of the night, Gilgeous-Alexander nonchalantly dribbled the ball up and hit a spin move to a turnaround fadeaway midrange jumper that served as the game-winner.

After a seven-point first half, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in OKC’s massive win over the Nuggets.

As one can imagine, the game-winner sent social media into a frenzy. Let’s look at some of the best reactions on Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-winner on X, formerly known as Twitter:

