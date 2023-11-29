NBA Twitter reacts to Sacramento’s 24-point comeback win vs. Warriors: ‘Fire Steve Kerr’

The Sacramento Kings were down 72-48 to the Golden State Warriors in a win-or-go-home game for the in-season tournament.

They went on an incredible run in the second half and beat Golden State 124-123, thanks to Malik Monk’s tough game-winner.

Sacramento advanced to the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament, where they’ll face the Pelicans.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to yet another thrilling contest between these two teams.

THE KINGS STORM BACK FROM DOWN 24 TO BEAT THE WARRIORS 👑 pic.twitter.com/unKmMFt6XJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 29, 2023

MALIK MONK CALLED GAME. KINGS WIN THE GAME AND WEST GROUP C 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GdQ0XW9iit — NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2023

every Kings/Warriors game is singing the Free Bird solo while getting dragged out of the bar. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 29, 2023

THE SACRAMENTO KINGS HAVE ELIMINATED THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS FROM IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT PLAY AND THEY ARE MOVING ONTO THE KNOCKOUT ROUND!!!#LightTheBeam pic.twitter.com/AFW0b9Vndo — J r u e (@thatl0calguy) November 29, 2023

Worst night of a horrible stretch for the Warriors.

*Blow a 24-point lead

*Chris Paul, Gary Payton II leave with injuries

*Kerr goes away from Moody while he was on a heater

*Two Curry/Draymond turnovers in final minute give Kings life

*Lose 4th quarter 29-19

*Record: 8-10 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 29, 2023

There was about 20 things that had to go wrong for the Warriors for them to lose that game. All 20 of those things went wrong. — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 29, 2023

WE STILL LAUGHING AT THE WARRIORS😂😂😂 TWITTER SPACES ARE IN SHAMBLES pic.twitter.com/Pa0SE0qIZs — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) November 29, 2023

I won’t be getting mad during Warriors games for the rest of the season I already know it’s over lmao.. A team full of idiots and a coach with CTE who named his son Nick Kerr — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) November 29, 2023

Steve Kerr subbing out Moody when he’s on fire pic.twitter.com/R9ATDewZst — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 29, 2023

Relative to tonight, the Warriors really miss the steady decision-making of Jordan Poole https://t.co/A7gky1dvqC — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) November 29, 2023

Warriors were up by 24 at one point in that game by the way. — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) November 29, 2023

Congratulations to the NBA – you once again jobbed the Warriors into a loss. So many rigged calls, they lose by 1. — Jim Park🏀🌌 (@Sheridanblog) November 29, 2023

The Kings are still the most exciting team in the NBA!!! Malik Monk is a Legit 3rd option on any contender. Fox is my favorite player to watch! Oh btw The WARRIORS are COOKED. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 29, 2023

Great win for the Kings. Worst loss of the season for the Warriors. Benching Moody was nonsensical. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) November 29, 2023

I HAVE NEVER EVER BEEN THIS EMBARRASSED BY A WARRIOR PERFORMANCE DURING THIS DYNASTY RUN AS I WAS TONIGHT. !! — DaryleTHEGURUJohnson (@DDDGURU) November 29, 2023

That loss was on Kerr. — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) November 29, 2023

WARRIORS BLEW A 20 POINT LEAD LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/zEcbNgRGlj — dalys👺 (@dalysyt) November 29, 2023

warriors really choked that so bad everybody on that roster, coaching staff should feel absolutely embarrassed rn — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 29, 2023

AND THAT IS WHY THE WARRIORS ARE MID!!!!!!!! — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) November 29, 2023

I hate this fucking team. I’ve never seen a choke job this bad. — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) November 29, 2023

And the Warriors choke it — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) November 29, 2023

I’m embarrassed to be a Warriors fan rn — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) November 29, 2023

Steph has lost his point guarding ability?? — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) November 29, 2023

