NBA Twitter reacts to Sacramento’s 24-point comeback win vs. Warriors: ‘Fire Steve Kerr’

Dionysis Aravantinos
The Sacramento Kings were down 72-48 to the Golden State Warriors in a win-or-go-home game for the in-season tournament.

They went on an incredible run in the second half and beat Golden State 124-123, thanks to Malik Monk’s tough game-winner.

Sacramento advanced to the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament, where they’ll face the Pelicans.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to yet another thrilling contest between these two teams.

