NBA Twitter reacts to Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan leading Nuggets past Clippers: ‘They let them look like Shaq and Kobe’
The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104 in LA without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.
Reggie Jackson (35 points, 13 assists) and DeAndre Jordan (21 points, 13 rebounds) led the Nuggets to victory against their former team.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the latest Clippers loss.
Jokic – Out
Murray – Out
Gordon – Out
Jackson and Jordan standing on business against the Clippers pic.twitter.com/VAtnsW8jvG
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 28, 2023
Clippers lose to the nuggets without Gordon, Jokic, and Murray 💀pic.twitter.com/rGrpqtj7X1
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 28, 2023
The Clippers traded their future for a team of guys that peaked five years ago only to lose to two former Clippers who peaked eight years ago. 💀💀💀
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) November 28, 2023
Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan came out to play vs. former team Clippers 🔥
Jackson: 35 PTS, 15-19 FG, 13 AST
Jordan: 21 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
No Jokić, Murray, or Gordon. pic.twitter.com/ZEg77jPpC1
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2023
The Clippers traded all their picks in the 2020s to create a play-in team that can’t defend point guards and big guys.
— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 28, 2023
Points tonight:
56 — Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan
48 — Clippers Big 3
Revenge game. pic.twitter.com/XcLYg7OQH3
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 28, 2023
That's one of the worst Clipper losses I've ever seen in 12 years, and I've seen some bad ones. A chance to go .500, going against a struggling team missing 3 major starters, and extra pride because of the matchup.
— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 28, 2023
Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan vs the Clippers pic.twitter.com/aI7PioynNA
— Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) November 28, 2023
The Clippers just lost to a Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic-less Denver team at HOME.
Unreal… 😳 pic.twitter.com/QmkYmaFTNT
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 28, 2023
Nuggets have owned the Clippers ever since this. pic.twitter.com/WnrSKIt5mi
— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 28, 2023
Reggie Jackson and DJ masterclass !
— Collin Gillespie (@Colling1021) November 28, 2023
Reggie Jackson and Deandre Jordan tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WguZddb77n
— Hoops Nation (@_HoopsNation) November 28, 2023
Ty Lue gotta be fired, no way they let him coach another game after losing to Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan
— ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) November 28, 2023
The clippers let DeAndre Jordan and Reggie Jackson look like Shaq and Kobe. They really stink😭
— Mojo (@Mojo99_) November 28, 2023
there is no way i'm seeing the clippers lose to a reggie jackson and deandre jordan duo in the year 2023
— coach xavier (@thexavierjoseph) November 28, 2023
Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan scored 50% of the Denver Nuggets 113 points in 2023 against the LA Clippers.
— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 28, 2023
Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon all out. Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan said… pic.twitter.com/EpqLmM2LSn
— Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) November 28, 2023
The Clippers lose to a Nuggets team missing Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon.
They let Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan combine for 56 PTS, 18 AST, and 18 REB.
This rivals the Memphis loss, for sure.
— Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 28, 2023
Clippers let Reggie Jackson drop 35 points and 13 assist and DeAndre Jordan drop 21 points and 13 rebounds without Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon in the year 2023
yes this is not a typo pic.twitter.com/iloL8IqFtQ
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 28, 2023
Reggie Jackson is forever a Nugget after this performance.
— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 28, 2023
Reggie Jackson and Deandre Jordan in 2023 just destroyed the fully healthy super team clippers without Jokic and Murray LMAOO pic.twitter.com/K7oxcGLuKY
— AK (@AKris__) November 28, 2023
Reggie Jackson vs Clippers: pic.twitter.com/ZfZiLqT955
— Coast to Coast Brasil | NBA (@brasilcoast2) November 28, 2023
This Reggie Jackson game is like a top 5 game anyone has played this year. This is incredible
— Tony Starks 🐍 (@portman7387) November 28, 2023
Going to tell my kids this was Reggie Jackson. pic.twitter.com/EInEwFINfp
— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 28, 2023
Where were you for the DeAndre Jordan & Reggie Jackson legacy game?
— Nuggets World 🌎 (@NuggetsWorldd) November 28, 2023
Clippers fans tonight: pic.twitter.com/kVmG2VldLE
— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 28, 2023
The Clippers just took the focus off of the Lakers.
Thanks guys.
— LakersSpin (@LakersSpin) November 28, 2023
Final from DTLA pic.twitter.com/EoOz1FWzFs
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 28, 2023
That’s… I don’t say this lightly but feels like one of the most embarrassing losses in a while for the Clippers.
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 28, 2023