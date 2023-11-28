Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan leading Nuggets past Clippers: ‘They let them look like Shaq and Kobe’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read

The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104 in LA without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

Reggie Jackson (35 points, 13 assists) and DeAndre Jordan (21 points, 13 rebounds) led the Nuggets to victory against their former team.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the latest Clippers loss.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype