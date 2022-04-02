NBA Twitter reacts to potentially fatal Lakers loss vs Pelicans

Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis back, the Los Angeles Lakers still couldn’t get a win, even against the New Orleans Pelicans team that should be beatable with both superstars in the lineup.

L.A. led 98-92 in the fourth quarter, but it fell apart afterward, as it has so many times down the stretch all season long.

It hasn’t mattered whether the Lakers have had a modest lead, a big lead or any kind of deficit this year. They continue to find new ways to lose games they could’ve and should’ve won.

They’re not officially out of the play-in tournament, but one or two more losses in these final five games would, in all likelihood, knock them out of such contention.

The NBA community on Twitter had no shortage of scorn for the Lakers as a result.

Lakers fans watching the NBA Playoffs pic.twitter.com/M1AWPbmxqE — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 2, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers been playing the same joke on us all season. Not just on April Fool's. — Meech Von Doom 👁️ (@MeechSeason) April 2, 2022

Lakers in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/ZzfU0Y9YrR — Keeping It 💯 (@retrokid562) April 2, 2022

I’m glad the lakers can’t embarrass me anymore in the playoffs honestly. — . (@The1stWright) April 2, 2022

Lakers are a joke🤣 where Bron going next? — Chase Hollebon® (@CJRAVENS) April 2, 2022

At least the @Lakers will finally #FireFrankVogel now that the season is basically over. Glad this awful season is finally over at this point. — Raffi 🇺🇦 (@RaffiOnHoops) April 2, 2022

The Lakers have Cancun trending. Enjoy the vacay. — Sir-Hampton (@_sirhampton_) April 2, 2022

LMAOO THE LAKERS ARE SO POVERTY 😂 — Joe (@GiantsSBchamps) April 2, 2022

Lakers wasted the last years of Kobe’s career. About to do the same with Bron. Jeanie wanna be everybody friend instead of run a team. — Q (@BoogiieQ) April 2, 2022

LORD HAVE MERCY: LeBron ends the Lakers' biggest game of the year with an air ball. LeBron fails to close yet another game begging to be closed. LeBron couldn't close a car door. No clutch gene. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 2, 2022

