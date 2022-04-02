NBA Twitter reacts to potentially fatal Lakers loss vs Pelicans

Robert Marvi
·2 min read
Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis back, the Los Angeles Lakers still couldn’t get a win, even against the New Orleans Pelicans team that should be beatable with both superstars in the lineup.

L.A. led 98-92 in the fourth quarter, but it fell apart afterward, as it has so many times down the stretch all season long.

It hasn’t mattered whether the Lakers have had a modest lead, a big lead or any kind of deficit this year. They continue to find new ways to lose games they could’ve and should’ve won.

They’re not officially out of the play-in tournament, but one or two more losses in these final five games would, in all likelihood, knock them out of such contention.

The NBA community on Twitter had no shortage of scorn for the Lakers as a result.

