NBA Twitter reacts — and overreacts — to DeMarcus Cousins with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors reached a deal with DeMarcus Cousins.

NBA Twitter reacted with its usual measured, well thought out approach we have come to love and expect.

The Warriors did not ruin the NBA with this signing. Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles (an injury that has ruined many a big man), will not play until around the All-Star break (he says earlier, but the Warriors are not about to rush him), was not a guy known for his conditioning before this, and with the up-and-down style of the Warriors Cousins will be used mostly in specific matchups. He’s an upgrade over JaVale McGee/Zaza Pachulia, but we don’t really know how good Cousins will be when he comes back.

NBA Twitter acted like the Warriors just added prime Michael Jordan to the roster.

