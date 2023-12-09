NBA Twitter reacts to OKC’s wild OT win over Golden State: ‘The Warriors are cooked’

The Oklahoma City Thunder won a wild overtime thriller 138-136 against the Golden State Warriors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for OKC with 38 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals, while Jalen Williams (28 points, five rebounds) and Chet Holmgren (21 points, seven rebounds) also played an instrumental role in the team’s win.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to yet another incredible game between these two teams.

OKC DEFEATS WARRIORS IN OT 🔥 SGA: 38 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB, 5 STL

JDub: 28 PTS, 12-15 FGM, 5 REB, 3 STL

Chet: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/u9g7PWtXGm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2023

The Warriors have now given away three straight road games. Up 24 in Sacramento, melted down in second half. Up 22 on Clippers in LA. Up 14 tonight in OKC. Turned it over 29 times. Fouled up three late to give Chet three free throws. Lost in OT. Record: 10-12. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 9, 2023

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight:

38 PTS – 5 REB – 5 AST Chet Holmgren tonight:

21 PTS – 7 REB – 3 BLK Jalen Williams tonight:

28 PTS – 5 REB – 3 STL OKC is rolling. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lNmER5vVcB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 9, 2023

for a game that tickets went on sale a week ago…that was a beautiful atmosphere OKC — TF (@ThunderFocus) December 9, 2023

Shai doesn’t show emotion like this often so I love this even more https://t.co/tCgQuDnJRZ — ⚡️ JM ⚡ (@WeAreOKC) December 9, 2023

Draymond almost ruined Steph’s game winner last time in OKC, so he made sure to do it tonight LMAO — • (@30Burner_) December 9, 2023

Tonight was special. We’ll find out Tuesday if OKC will have several more nights like these for the foreseeable future — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) December 9, 2023

Thunder beat the Warriors 138-136 in OT. Absolutely wild game. – SGA: 38-5-5 + 5 steals

– Dub: 28 and 5 rebounds + 5 steals

– Chet 21 and 7 + 3 blocks

– Giddey: 9-9-4 + 3 steals

– Dort: 16 and 5 rebounds OKC finished with 17 steals, Warriors had 28 turnovers total. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 9, 2023

Yessir! Warriors commit NBA Season High 29 Turnovers tonight vs OKC. — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 9, 2023

Draymond Green has fouled out. HUGE cheer from the OKC crowd. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) December 9, 2023

“Warriors are cooked” Keep that same energy when we trade for Jokic. — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) December 9, 2023

Warriors back in action on Tuesday Night vs Phoenix. Hopefully the music isn’t too loud this time — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 9, 2023

Warriors are what their record says they are 👊 — Ricky G (@jrichardgoodman) December 9, 2023

Warriors got $75m in expiring contracts, vet wing on team friendly deal, young guys and picks. No excuse for moves not to be made. — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 9, 2023

IDC warriors still own OKC pic.twitter.com/EEkhgqI4KK — Chef curry Parody (@baby_face_goat) December 9, 2023

The Golden State Warriors are the 11th seed. pic.twitter.com/Wf7ZEjvmWu — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) December 9, 2023

Idk why some of y’all cling onto players who aren’t that good anymore but i ain’t doing that.. Trade ANYBODY and bring in a second star for Steph and some size. — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) December 9, 2023

Warriors are masters at finding creative ways to lose. — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) December 9, 2023

Warriors 60-39 rebound advantage

Warriors 24 offensive rebounds — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 9, 2023

Trade everyone except Curry — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) December 9, 2023

Chet should win the clutch player of the year award just for what he’s done to the Warriors — Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) December 9, 2023

Thoughts going through your mind right now? 😵‍💫 — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) December 9, 2023

I’m cool though honestly, if Warriors don’t make a trade then I have no reason to take them serious I can watch these games for a Steph 30-ball and be at peace. — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) December 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype