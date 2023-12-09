Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to OKC’s wild OT win over Golden State: ‘The Warriors are cooked’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder won a wild overtime thriller 138-136 against the Golden State Warriors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for OKC with 38 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals, while Jalen Williams (28 points, five rebounds) and Chet Holmgren (21 points, seven rebounds) also played an instrumental role in the team’s win.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to yet another incredible game between these two teams.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype