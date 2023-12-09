NBA Twitter reacts to OKC’s wild OT win over Golden State: ‘The Warriors are cooked’
The Oklahoma City Thunder won a wild overtime thriller 138-136 against the Golden State Warriors.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for OKC with 38 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals, while Jalen Williams (28 points, five rebounds) and Chet Holmgren (21 points, seven rebounds) also played an instrumental role in the team’s win.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to yet another incredible game between these two teams.
OKC DEFEATS WARRIORS IN OT 🔥
SGA: 38 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB, 5 STL
JDub: 28 PTS, 12-15 FGM, 5 REB, 3 STL
Chet: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/u9g7PWtXGm
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2023
The Warriors have now given away three straight road games. Up 24 in Sacramento, melted down in second half. Up 22 on Clippers in LA. Up 14 tonight in OKC. Turned it over 29 times. Fouled up three late to give Chet three free throws. Lost in OT. Record: 10-12.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 9, 2023
for a game that tickets went on sale a week ago…that was a beautiful atmosphere OKC
— TF (@ThunderFocus) December 9, 2023
Shai doesn’t show emotion like this often so I love this even more https://t.co/tCgQuDnJRZ
— ⚡️ JM ⚡ (@WeAreOKC) December 9, 2023
Draymond almost ruined Steph’s game winner last time in OKC, so he made sure to do it tonight LMAO
— • (@30Burner_) December 9, 2023
Tonight was special. We’ll find out Tuesday if OKC will have several more nights like these for the foreseeable future
— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) December 9, 2023
Yessir!
Warriors commit NBA Season High 29 Turnovers tonight vs OKC.
— warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 9, 2023
Draymond Green has fouled out.
HUGE cheer from the OKC crowd.
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) December 9, 2023
“Warriors are cooked” Keep that same energy when we trade for Jokic.
— De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) December 9, 2023
Warriors back in action on Tuesday Night vs Phoenix.
Hopefully the music isn’t too loud this time
— warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 9, 2023
Warriors are what their record says they are 👊
— Ricky G (@jrichardgoodman) December 9, 2023
Warriors got $75m in expiring contracts, vet wing on team friendly deal, young guys and picks.
No excuse for moves not to be made.
— warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 9, 2023
IDC warriors still own OKC pic.twitter.com/EEkhgqI4KK
— Chef curry Parody (@baby_face_goat) December 9, 2023
The Golden State Warriors are the 11th seed. pic.twitter.com/Wf7ZEjvmWu
— De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) December 9, 2023
Idk why some of y’all cling onto players who aren’t that good anymore but i ain’t doing that.. Trade ANYBODY and bring in a second star for Steph and some size.
— De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) December 9, 2023
Warriors are masters at finding creative ways to lose.
— TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) December 9, 2023
Warriors 60-39 rebound advantage
Warriors 24 offensive rebounds
— warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 9, 2023
Trade everyone except Curry
— De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) December 9, 2023
Chet should win the clutch player of the year award just for what he’s done to the Warriors
— Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) December 9, 2023
Thoughts going through your mind right now? 😵💫
— WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) December 9, 2023
I’m cool though honestly, if Warriors don’t make a trade then I have no reason to take them serious
I can watch these games for a Steph 30-ball and be at peace.
— Niko (@nikotaughtyou) December 9, 2023