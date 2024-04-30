NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets eliminating Lakers: ‘Jamal Murray sends Lakers to LeCancun’

The Nuggets have eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers for the second year in a row after a 108-106 win in Game 5. Jamal Murray led Denver with 32 points and seven assists while Nikola Jokic added 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists. Michael Porter hit five of seven three-pointers for 26 points.

Anthony Davis injured his left shoulder and ended up with 17 points and 15 rebounds. LeBron James, in what could be his last game as a Laker, scored 30 points and got 11 rebounds.

Here’s what NBA Twitter had to say about Lakers’ elimination:

Jamal Murray sends the Lakers to LeCancun

pic.twitter.com/ggPRBsznou — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 30, 2024

LAKERS LOSE TO ANOTHER JAMAL MURRAY GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/03OFsnH0uY — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 30, 2024

Two game winners in one series. Jamal Murray is a DOG! pic.twitter.com/mTw2VGJqUq — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) April 30, 2024

Jamal Murray is one of the most unique players in NBA history. Zero All Star appearances, zero All NBA teams, no regular season accolades at all. Yet, only MJ, Wilt & AI have more 50 point playoff games, he’s got 1 iconic playoff run under his belt, 2 other awesome ones & now… — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 30, 2024

me when LeBron got dunked on by Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/FKLFCJRSqF — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 30, 2024

That Jamal Murray poster on Lebron!!! Then to do the same Flex Lebron does… NASTTYYYYY! 🔥💪🏼 — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) April 30, 2024

Nah, Michael Porter Jr barely touched Anthony Davis 😭😭😭 he’s never beating the mr glass allegations pic.twitter.com/TtZAOEJvgT — warez (@iggnazty) April 30, 2024

ANTHONY DAVIS IS HURT 💔 pic.twitter.com/y2bbROxDLw — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 30, 2024

Anthony Davis rolling up to the Lakers and the Nuggets game: pic.twitter.com/EgQZgFBMWn — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) April 30, 2024

Lakers fans right now 😭 pic.twitter.com/ThZooqU3ZA — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 30, 2024

I stand on this: happy to go down with LeBron and AD on my side any time. Have lots of frustrations around them but they're showing tonight why they have always been a duo to believe in — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) April 30, 2024

lakers would’ve won this series with a good coach. or even a competent coach. i will die on this hill. denver has been bad every single game except the second half of game 2. — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) April 30, 2024

Lakers: “Darvin Ham the Nuggets are making a run, should we call a timeout?” His response:

pic.twitter.com/jjzujZF2G7 — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) April 30, 2024

“THE NUGGETS ARE ON A 14-5 RUN” Darvin Ham: pic.twitter.com/ywpQnxXgin — Smiley (@30GotNext) April 30, 2024

Man Denver out here fouling — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) April 30, 2024

Just an absolute disaster of a Rui Hachimura series. Biggest difference between where the Lakers are now and a more competitive series. — Jason Timpf (@_JasonLT) April 30, 2024

LEBRON IS GIVING IT HIS ALL & I CAN ONLY SAY IS THANK YOU. Year 21 playing damn near the whole game & having to carry cause AD shoulder is hurt. ALL RESPECT — Raquel 🫶🏾 (@SOULbeautifulme) April 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype