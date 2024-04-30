Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets eliminating Lakers: ‘Jamal Murray sends Lakers to LeCancun’

Raul Barrigon
·3 min read

The Nuggets have eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers for the second year in a row after a 108-106 win in Game 5. Jamal Murray led Denver with 32 points and seven assists while Nikola Jokic added 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists. Michael Porter hit five of seven three-pointers for 26 points.

Anthony Davis injured his left shoulder and ended up with 17 points and 15 rebounds. LeBron James, in what could be his last game as a Laker, scored 30 points and got 11 rebounds.

Here’s what NBA Twitter had to say about Lakers’ elimination:

