NBA Twitter reacts to Nikola Jokic’s ejection in Game 2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denver Nuggets
    Denver Nuggets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Draymond Green
    Draymond Green
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Frustrated for not getting enough calls from the officials, Nikola Jokic got two technical fouls and was eventually ejected from Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors (106-126).

Draymond Green was the first to react to The Joker’s ejection, waving goodbye to him, and as always, NBA Twitter had a lot to say as well.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Watch DeMarcus Cousins, Will Barton argue during Warriors-Nuggets Game 2

    Tempers boiled over for the Nuggets during the third quarter of Game 2.

  • Nikola Jokic says Gary Payton II didn't need to slap his butt in Game 2

    Nikola Jokic had a very short response regarding Gary Payton II slapping his butt in the first quarter.

  • Nikola Jokic frustrated with ‘pretty much everything’

    Ohm Youngmisuk: Nikola Jokic said his frustration was with "pretty much everything." He also said with Gary Payton's slap on Joker's butt: "he doesn't need to do that." Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM What's the buzz on Twitter? Mark Medina @ ...

  • Seahawks announce they’ve re-signed Geno Smith

    Baker Mayfield could still potentially enter the Seahawks quarterback discussion. But on Tuesday, Seattle announced the team has officially brought back its previous backup QB. Geno Smith has signed his one-year contract with the Seahawks. It was initially reported that he would return to Seattle late last week. According to multiple reports, Smith’s contract is [more]

  • Jazz coach Quin Snyder reacts to Marcus Smart winning Defensive Player of the Year

    After Marcus Smart beat out Jazz big man Rudy Gobert to win 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Utah coach Quin Snyder weighed in on the results.

  • Celtics guard Marcus Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

    Marcus Smart is just the fifth guard to be named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    Shop the best Amazon deals today for incredible savings on hairstyling tools, robot vacuums, exercise bikes, clothing, headphones and more.

  • Clippers player-by-player report cards for the 2021-22 season

    Breaking down each Clippers player's situation by key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

  • Ukraine grain storage shortage adds to farm woes

    STORY: Ukraine faces a serious shortage of capacity to store this year’s grain harvest - which could affect global food prices.That was the warning from the U.N.’s World Food Programme Tuesday (April 19).It comes as the country - the world’s fifth largest exporter of wheat - struggles to keep shipping overseas during the conflict with Russia.Jakob Kern is the WFP’s emergency coordinator in Ukraine.“An estimated 15 million tons of&nbsp;grains will not have space in the silos around the country. If&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;cannot export its current stocks, farmers may not be able to harvest at cost, let alone plant the next year’s crop. And of course, the lack of Ukrainian&nbsp;grains on the world market has an effect on the food prices around the globe."Ukraine produced around 40 million tonnes of wheat last year. It is also one of the world’s top-three growers for maize, barley and sunflower seeds - producing a combined 50 million tonnes in 2021.“Before the conflict,&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;used to feed the world, now they need help to feed themselves. FAO estimates 20 percent of planted areas will not be harvested in July, while&nbsp;grain&nbsp;market analysts estimate that the spring planting area will be about one third smaller than usual.”The lack of Ukrainian grain in world markets has pushed up food prices around the world.Kern said the WFP alone is spending $70 million more per month to buy the same amount of food as last year.

  • Takeaways from USFL's first weekend: Michigan quarterbacks struggle, plenty of big names ... not on field

    The Birmingham Stallions won and Donald Payne had 19 tackles to highlight the new USFL's opening weekend.

  • Curry scores 34 points off bench, Warriors lead Nuggets 2-0

    Stephen Curry drove to the basket with fervor and knocked down a 3-pointer while falling to the ground getting fouled to convert a key four-point play, exhibiting all the signs he's his healthy former self at last. Curry came off the bench for a second straight game following a month-long absence with a foot injury, scoring 34 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Denver Nuggets 126-106 on Monday night for a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series. “The first half a little pep in my step and the body felt good, I was able to kind of get to some spots,” Curry said.

  • Klay Thompson calls Jordan Poole 'baby Steph Curry' of Warriors' new lineup

    Klay Thompson gave the ultimate compliment to Jordan Poole.

  • Alex Jones's InfoWars files for bankruptcy as it faces multiple defamation lawsuits

    Alex Jones, founder of InfoWars, was found liable for damages in three lawsuits last year after he falsely claimed that the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 was a hoax.

  • Stephen Curry played peacemaker to keep Jokic from going after Payton II

    It was not Nikola Jokic's night.

  • Steph Curry Delivers a Runway-Worthy Tunnel Walk in Icy Blue Trench Coat Outfit Ahead of Nuggets Game

    Steph Curry has long been noted for his tunnel fashion choices, often treating the pre-game paparazzi moment as his own personal runway.

  • Mike Jeffries Made Abercrombie "Exclusionary." That Worked, Until It Didn't.

    The controversial figure in Netflix's new doc 'White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch,' Mike Jefferies, has laid low since he stepped down in 2014.

  • Killer of LA philanthropist gets 190-year prison term

    A parolee who murdered 81-year-old philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of a legendary music executive, was sentenced Tuesday to 190 years in a California prison. Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in Los Angeles Superior Court last month and admitted he used an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle to shoot Avant in her Beverly Hills home Dec. 1 and fired several rounds at her security guard as he fled. Avant was married to Clarence Avant, a Grammy winner known as the “Godfather of Black Music” for mentoring and helping the careers of artists including Bill Withers, Little Willie John, L.A. Reid, Babyface, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

  • NFL disapproves Geno Smith’s contract with Seahawks, but issue is expected to be resolved

    Geno Smith hasn’t signed with the Seahawks just yet. Although the Seahawks announced that they had signed Smith today, the NFL’s transaction wire said that the contract was disapproved by the league office. It is not immediately clear what the issue was with the contract, but no contract is official until the league office approves [more]

  • Game Recap: 76ers 112, Raptors 97

    Led by Joel Embiid’s 31 points and 11 rebounds, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors in Game 2, 112-97. Tyrese Maxey (23 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) and James Harden (14 points, six rebounds, six assists) added a combined 37 points for the 76ers in the victory, while Pascal Siakam tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Raptors. The 76ers lead this best-of-seven First Round series 2-0, with Game three taking place on Wednesday, April 20 (NBA TV, 8:00 p.m. ET).

  • Brunson scores 41, Mavs make 22 3s in Game 2 win vs Jazz

    DALLAS (AP) Jalen Brunson, Maxi Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks got even in their first-round playoff series with a bunch of a 3-pointers, their fewest turnovers ever in a postseason game, and without injured superstar Luka Doncic. Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of their playoff-record 22 made 3-pointers and the Mavericks, with only three turnovers, beat the Utah Jazz 110-104 in Game 2 on Monday night.