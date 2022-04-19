NBA Twitter reacts to Nikola Jokic’s ejection in Game 2
Frustrated for not getting enough calls from the officials, Nikola Jokic got two technical fouls and was eventually ejected from Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors (106-126).
Draymond Green was the first to react to The Joker’s ejection, waving goodbye to him, and as always, NBA Twitter had a lot to say as well.
Steph had to hold Jokic back from Gary Payton II 😳 pic.twitter.com/zU8renKztJ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 19, 2022
How Jokic got this team to 48 wins is wild honestly
— Kofie (@Kofie) April 19, 2022
Jokic got ejected and Draymond is waiving him goodbye 😅 pic.twitter.com/k1Dt2hQ087
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 19, 2022
the jokic brothers showing up outside the warriors locker room post game pic.twitter.com/NyZMgr8RZJ
— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 19, 2022
Draymond waving to Jokic pic.twitter.com/y365J1eVk1
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 19, 2022
Nuggets through 2 games:
-45 with Jokic on (63 mins)
+9 with Jokic off (33 mins)
— Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) April 19, 2022
Jokic body language is horrible.
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 19, 2022
Jokic right now pic.twitter.com/ifSZLOviJz
— Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner (@TheSASBurner) April 19, 2022
"Nikola Jokic with the beautiful pass to Will Barton… CLANK!"
— Kofie (@Kofie) April 19, 2022
Look at Draymond Green's reaction as soon as Jokic got ejected. He was letting him know which way he can go. pic.twitter.com/gnCFE1IQSj
— Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) April 19, 2022
Nikola Jokic is -45 in two games this series, the worst on the Nuggets.
He just got ejected. pic.twitter.com/J1NtCFO62B
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 19, 2022
Steph Curry off the bench:
34 PTS
12-17 FG
5-10 3P
in 23 MINS
That’s the most points in a playoff game in 23 minutes or fewer since 1975 (regardless of starting or not). pic.twitter.com/8bLtzgdRda
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 19, 2022
Steph makes the game look too easy
— Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) April 19, 2022
We literally have 2 Steph’s 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Tommy Gunn (@tgunn21) April 19, 2022
Draymond blowing kisses 😂 pic.twitter.com/JC33LoXY1u
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022
I'm not sure what his DBPM+ is so I'm sure folks will tell me I'm wrong, but Draymond Green has been the best defender in basketball for damn near a decade now.
Only healthy Kawhi has even come close, but Draymond has been the gold standard for who I'd want in a big game.
— nick wright (@getnickwright) April 19, 2022
Draymond stat lines look like a child learning to count
— myles brown (@mdotbrown) April 19, 2022
Man @Money23Green is a magician man line be 4pts ,50 assist, 50 steals 50 rebounds and 3 Techs. #MVP
— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) April 19, 2022
If anything, this beatdown only confirms how good Nikola Jokic is to get these Nuggets to 48 wins. That being said, Jokic has to handle playoff adversity better. Denver feeds off him. He’s let his emotions get the best of him the past two postseasons. This is supposed to be hard.
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 19, 2022
Y’all don’t think I wanna be out there huh.. crazy
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) April 19, 2022
