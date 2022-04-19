NBA Twitter reacts to Nikola Jokic’s ejection in Game 2

Reuters Videos

STORY: Ukraine faces a serious shortage of capacity to store this year’s grain harvest - which could affect global food prices.That was the warning from the U.N.’s World Food Programme Tuesday (April 19).It comes as the country - the world’s fifth largest exporter of wheat - struggles to keep shipping overseas during the conflict with Russia.Jakob Kern is the WFP’s emergency coordinator in Ukraine.“An estimated 15 million tons of grains will not have space in the silos around the country. If Ukraine cannot export its current stocks, farmers may not be able to harvest at cost, let alone plant the next year’s crop. And of course, the lack of Ukrainian grains on the world market has an effect on the food prices around the globe."Ukraine produced around 40 million tonnes of wheat last year. It is also one of the world’s top-three growers for maize, barley and sunflower seeds - producing a combined 50 million tonnes in 2021.“Before the conflict, Ukraine used to feed the world, now they need help to feed themselves. FAO estimates 20 percent of planted areas will not be harvested in July, while grain market analysts estimate that the spring planting area will be about one third smaller than usual.”The lack of Ukrainian grain in world markets has pushed up food prices around the world.Kern said the WFP alone is spending $70 million more per month to buy the same amount of food as last year.