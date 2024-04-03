NBA Twitter reacts to Nikola Jokic vs. Victor Wembanyama showdown: ‘The league is cooked’

Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama put on a show for NBA fans Tuesday night in the Nuggets’ 110-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Joker put up 42 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists, while Wemby flirted with a quadruple-double, finishing the game with 24 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and nine blocks.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to a great NBA clash.

This Wemby and Jokić sequence 😱😂 pic.twitter.com/aTL3xsEzO7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2024

NIKOLA JOKIC VS VICTOR WEMBANYAMA: JOKIC

42 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST, 56% FG WEMBY

23 PTS, 15 REB, 8 AST, 9 BLK WHAT A BATTLE. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iyZV9xrkax — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 3, 2024

Nikola Jokić was asked if he said anything to Victor Wembanyama after dunking on him. He said he told Wemby: "If you block one more shot, I'm gonna…" "But he blocked like four after that, so I didn't do anything about it." pic.twitter.com/dVqQ3W4lww — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) April 3, 2024

Jokic tonight: 42 PTS

16 REB

6 AST 3-0 vs Wemby. pic.twitter.com/Qt9f3KGNou — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 3, 2024

Victor Wembanyama just reached 1,400 points and 700 rebounds this season. Only 2 rookies in NBA history to reach 1,400 points, 700 rebounds, 200 assists and 200 blocks: Tim Duncan

Victor Wembanyama — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) April 3, 2024

Jokic said of Wemby that he's hungry, he works hard, and he's humble. "That's a good combination." — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) April 3, 2024

Best player in the world in 2024

+

Best player in the world in 2027 pic.twitter.com/IMH08AL6U3 — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) April 3, 2024

The league is absolutely cooked pic.twitter.com/yRma2SWNYF — Tyler (@Oh_fr1k) April 3, 2024

Michael Malone called Wemby "the future of the NBA." Says we are watching the ascension of the league's next great player. — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) April 3, 2024

They should let Wemby play in the playoffs. Maybe every team gets one game with him. Can use it at any time but once you use it you lose it. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 3, 2024

Wemby might actually get a quadruple double sooner than later — JoJu (@xyarmani) April 3, 2024

The fact that this Spurs lineup has been in close games with great teams over the past month is a good sign! San Antonio is building something… and we know who the centerpiece is 👽 pic.twitter.com/smfsuIL9Uy — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) April 3, 2024

Wemby definitely retiring as the best defender ever — KlawWrld (@kawhi_ring) April 3, 2024

Fill in the blank: Wemby is a top __ rookie ever. pic.twitter.com/9jEwh7cu5V — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) April 3, 2024

Wemby just had 23 Points

15 Rebounds

8 Assists

9 Blocks He's played 67 total games in the NBA — Denver (@doubledworth) April 3, 2024

I could argue Wemby is the 2nd best player in the league rn — Divvy.Bet (@DivvyBet) April 3, 2024

The question isn’t if Wemby will get a quadruple double, it’s when. The answer, I’m guessing, is by the end of his second season. — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 3, 2024

Some of these Wemby games are just unbelievable – I’m starting to think I’m dead and this isn’t real. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 3, 2024

Triple doubles this season: 26 — Domantas Sabonis

23 — Nikola Jokic

20 — Luka Doncic First season in NBA history that 3 players recorded at least 20 triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/JWtGcYMclX — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 3, 2024

Jokic emptied the clip against Wemby that’s how you know when a player is gonna be special — Bobby (@BobbyMlRE) April 3, 2024

Nice win but no triple double!! The good news is the MVP race is officially over. Jokic just locked it up tonight. Game over. #Nuggets — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) April 3, 2024

Wembanyama is a fucking nightmare man oh my god — JokicJoestar (@JoestarJokic) April 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype