NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets losing to the Heat at home

Nicholas Schwartz
·2 min read
The Brooklyn Nets fell to 2-3 on the season Wednesday night, as Kevin Durant’s 25-point performance wasn’t enough against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat.

The Nets held a two-point lead at halftime, but Miami took control in the third, outscoring Brooklyn 32-23 in the period. Adebayo scored 24 points in 30 minutes, while Jimmy Butler had 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists on the night.

Sixth man Patty Mills had a rare off night for the Nets, shooting 1-of-9 from the field and 0-of-6 from deep. Mills finished the game with four points and five assists.

Here’s what fans, analysts and players were saying about Wednesday’s loss:

