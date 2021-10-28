NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets losing to the Heat at home

The Brooklyn Nets fell to 2-3 on the season Wednesday night, as Kevin Durant’s 25-point performance wasn’t enough against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat.

The Nets held a two-point lead at halftime, but Miami took control in the third, outscoring Brooklyn 32-23 in the period. Adebayo scored 24 points in 30 minutes, while Jimmy Butler had 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists on the night.

Sixth man Patty Mills had a rare off night for the Nets, shooting 1-of-9 from the field and 0-of-6 from deep. Mills finished the game with four points and five assists.

Here’s what fans, analysts and players were saying about Wednesday’s loss:

Brooklyn is now a -55 in the 2nd half of the 3 losses this season. An average James Harden equals an average team right now. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 28, 2021

James Harden: "As much as I want to get back to 30s and 40s points, I can't do that. As much as I want to, as much as I would love to, I didn't have any opportunities to play pickup. It was all rehab." — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) October 28, 2021

Kevin Durant: 9-of-18 (50%)

Rest of Nets: 22-of-65 (33.8%) — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 28, 2021

Sidenote: this is Clara Tsai and she is the co-owner of the Nets & Liberty… soooo they cool. Lol 😂 https://t.co/we5oOIBuSP — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) October 28, 2021

Joe Harris officially has the most 3s in NETS FRANCHISE HISTORY 🚨 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/OExlG75Qyh — Overtime (@overtime) October 28, 2021

this kinda speaks to the nets being one of those teams no one plays on for long. brook lopez played seven full seasons for the nets and is their all-time leading scorer and no. 2 in games played. https://t.co/9tM1DcOq7q — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 27, 2021

After being asked about the difference between the teams offense last season as compared this season, Kevin Durant jokingly says "Yeah, we do miss Kyrie" He adds "It's just a matter of us knocking them down, I think it'll come" pic.twitter.com/UhLFbBSlCG — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 28, 2021

James Harden ever since the NBA implemented the new free throw rule changes pic.twitter.com/0pzIdXoMhO — Bobby, No Flay (@JBeans_15) October 27, 2021

1

1