NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets demolishing the 76ers on the road

In the first matchup of a renewed rivalry between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets cruised to one of their most impressive wins of the season on the road, crushing the Sixers 129-100.

James Harden’s first test against his former team couldn’t have gone worse for Philadelphia. The trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry were all highly efficient from the field, scoring a combined 71 points, while Harden had one of his worst shooting games of the season.

Harden was held to 11 points on 3-of-17 shooting, and Brooklyn cruised after dropping 40 points on the Sixers in the first quarter.

Here’s what fans and analysts had to say about Thursday’s game:

He knows a thing or two about getting buckets in Philly pic.twitter.com/JArn3ZE7f0 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 11, 2022

A Philadelphia fan who has been yelling toward Nets’ Ben Simmons has been removed from his seat to exit the arena. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2022

James Harden finished 0-for-10 on 2-pointers against the Nets. He is the 2nd player this season to go 0-for-10 on 2-pointers in a single game. The other player is Russell Westbrook (Nov. 6 vs Trail Blazers). pic.twitter.com/PwAWISrIkL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 11, 2022

The Nets have anticipated Harden’s foul baiting and are getting transition opportunities because of it… hilarious. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) March 11, 2022

Philly is guarding Seth Curry like they haven’t played with him the past season and a half. He’s up to 20 points, Kevin Durant has 23, 12, and 5, and Kyrie Irving has 18. The Nets lead it 90-65. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) March 11, 2022

In the end, the Nets hand James Harden his first loss in a Sixers uniform. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) March 11, 2022

As I keep saying on Undisputed, when have you ever been able to trust James Harden in a big game? Tonight: 3 for 17. Better get used to it, Sixer fans. Harden quit his way to the Nets, and now he has quit his way to Philly. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 11, 2022

Both players the Sixers “threw in” to the Nets are OWNING them 😭 pic.twitter.com/bjEYorcOZ2 — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 11, 2022

Ben Simmons with KD and Kyrie after the Nets smacked the Sixers pic.twitter.com/81U1jXM7vU — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 11, 2022

Starting to lose count of the fans who have been escorted out by security, at and around the Nets bench in the last few minutes… — Michael Grady (@Grady) March 11, 2022

Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving hit James harden with the STEPBACK …#Netsworld pic.twitter.com/jT0ZTweD94 — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) March 11, 2022

KD tonight: ◻️25 PTS

◻️14 REBS

◻️7 AST

◻️10/17 FG

◻️3/6 3PT Nets embarrassed the Sixers pic.twitter.com/gceHiNJM3O — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) March 11, 2022

KD & Kyrie & the Nets just hung 40 on Philly at Philly in the 1st quarter. If the Nets ever get Ben Simmons right, forget it: BROOKLYN>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>SIXERS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 11, 2022

