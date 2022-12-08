NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ close win over the Charlotte Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday to improve to 5-1 during their 7-game homestand. Kyrie Irving had 33 points and nine assists while Kevin Durant had 29 points and nine rebounds in the winning effort.

The Nets were leading by as many as 23 points in this game thanks to some efficient shooting in the first half. However, Brooklyn cooled off in the third quarter and that allowed the Hornets to make a slow, but steady comeback to make this a competitive game in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets were able to come back in this game despite not having LaMelo Ball or Gordon Hayward. Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ win over the Hornets:

The #Nets go into the fourth quarter with a 96-87 lead. It had been a 23-point cushion. If they had plans of being able to give Kevin Durant some rest – and he likely needs it – those are likely gone. He's already logged 29 minutes. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) December 8, 2022

Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. The Nets have blown their 23-point lead. They are holding on, 113-112, against the Hornets with 3:22 to go in the fourth. The sad reality is this is why you can’t let KD sit on the bench too long. The Hornets built momentum in the minutes he was out. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 8, 2022

Final: Nets beat the Hornets 122-118 behind 33 from Kyrie Irving and 29 from Kevin Durant. To quote Al Davis, "just win baby." Another ugly W w/a missed opportunity to oull starters out early. Nets are 5-1 on this homestand. ATL comes to town Friday. Ben Simmons should be back. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) December 8, 2022

Once up 23, the Nets are now clinging to a 113-112 lead with 3:22 left in regulation. This feels a lot like plenty of games last year. Let a bad team hang around in the second half — and ended up paying the price. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 8, 2022

With the Hornets blitzing Kevin Durant late, Kyrie Irving has delivered, first making a pair of free-throws and then hitting a feathery floater. The Nets are going to hang on tonight, up 122-116 with 13 seconds to spare. — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) December 8, 2022

Brooklyn has had issues defending the pick-and-roll all night against the Hornets. The team has to commit to playing better defense, especially when they aren't shooting 60% from the field. #Nets — Sharif Phillips-Keaton (@SharifKeaton) December 8, 2022

Thank god for Kevin Durant — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) December 8, 2022

"KD puts it in the Basquiat" – Ian Eagle — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) December 8, 2022

The Nets bump up to 14-12 on the young season. It’s the fifth win in the last six games and the seventh win in their last eight home games. Brooklyn stands at 5-1 on their season-long seven-game homestand with Atlanta coming to town on Friday. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) December 8, 2022

After losses from both Atlanta and Indiana tonight, the Brooklyn Nets are now the fourth seed in the East with a record of 14-12. Would be good for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) December 8, 2022

