Michael Mulford
·3 min read
NBA Twitter reacts to Miles Bridges’ career-high 38-point performance
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a certain Charlotte Hornet put on an absolute show at Madison Square Garden.

In Charlotte’s 97-87 victory over the New York Knicks, Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range, along with 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

Bridges came out firing from the opening tip, dropping 22 points in the first quarter on 7-of-8 shooting.

With LaMelo Ball out with an illness, Bridges took control of the game from the jump and led the way for the Hornets for the entire game.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Bridges’ career-high performance below.

