NBA Twitter reacts to Miles Bridges’ career-high 38-point performance

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a certain Charlotte Hornet put on an absolute show at Madison Square Garden.

In Charlotte’s 97-87 victory over the New York Knicks, Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range, along with 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

Bridges came out firing from the opening tip, dropping 22 points in the first quarter on 7-of-8 shooting.

With LaMelo Ball out with an illness, Bridges took control of the game from the jump and led the way for the Hornets for the entire game.



WHAT A DAY for @MilesBridges! 🐝 career-high 38 POINTS

🐝 14-20 from the field

🐝 12 rebounds

🐝 @hornets win pic.twitter.com/I4TPqUUC75 — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2022

"MLK sacrificed his life for people like me. And for me to come into the greatest gym in the NBA and put on a performance it shows a lot. I'm happy to represent him."@MilesBridges tells @ashahahmadi what it means to have a career day on #MLKDay.#AllFly | @hornets pic.twitter.com/oHiGhqnjmi — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 17, 2022

Bridges has now scored 30+ points in two games at Madison Square Garden in his career. He is just the second @hornets player with multiple 30-point games at MSG, joining Kemba Walker (3).#AllFly https://t.co/RBZcFalJMH — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 17, 2022

Miles Bridges was 🔥 today: ✅ 38 PTS

✅ 12 REB

✅ 5 AST

✅ 14-20 FG Bridges is just the fourth player in @hornets history to record at least 35p/10r/5a in a game, joining Kemba Walker (3x), Larry Johnson, and Gerald Wallace. pic.twitter.com/NeF9kxGegz — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 17, 2022

the knicks trying to stop miles bridges pic.twitter.com/Hlp6A0djFt — buckets (@buckets) January 17, 2022

Miles Bridges career-high in MSG: 38 PTS (22 in 1Q)

12 REB

5 AST

5 3PT

14-20 FG He’s averaging 20/7 this season. pic.twitter.com/0dpAkFIosU — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 17, 2022

Miles Bridges is ON FIRE 😳 He's got 20 PTS in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/IilFXhX7dX — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 17, 2022

