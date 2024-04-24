NBA Twitter reacts to Mavs – Clippers Game 2 thriller: ‘Luka won the game defensively’

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have tied the series 1-1 against the Los Angeles Clippers after their Game 2 96-93 win in a tight battle.

Doncic led the way for the Mavs with 32 points and nine assists, while Kyrie Irving also added 23.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Dallas tying the series and Doncic’s dagger in the final minutes.

In their first 30 playoff games: LeBron — Doncic —

27.6 PPG 32.5 PPG

8.2 RPG 9.3 RPG

7.1 APG 7.8 APG

45/32% 47/36% pic.twitter.com/wDVe2wuY14 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 24, 2024

Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving: “Amazing. It’s tough for them. They double a couple times, Kai got open, so it’s tough to cover us both…It’s amazing having him on our team. He just helps me a lot, so much. Great guy and just happy that he’s here.” pic.twitter.com/pAfitYbWQm — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) April 24, 2024

Most 30-Point Games in First 30 Playoff Games

Michael Jordan 22

Wilt Chamberlain 21

Luka Doncic 19

Elgin Baylor 19@ESPNStatsInfo https://t.co/kKzaANtnnA — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) April 24, 2024

Luka and Kyrie seeing James Harden guarding them in the clutch pic.twitter.com/0JeLiyqMoP — Jo (@MavsStan41) April 24, 2024

This pic goes so hard pic.twitter.com/ec3jIYQYSb — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) April 24, 2024

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, & James Harden scored a combined total of ZERO POINTS while guarded by Luka Dončić tonight. pic.twitter.com/tIZBSPyAMr — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) April 24, 2024

"This is what superstars do." – Shaquille O'Neal on Luka Doncic — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) April 24, 2024

Luka Doncic won this game defensively in the 4th quarter. Read that again. Luka Doncic won this game DEFENSIVELY — Jerico (@kyriemavs) April 24, 2024

Luka Doncic just gave Maxi Kleber the most excited looking hug for grabbing that offensive rebound. Much different interaction than Game 1 lol. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) April 24, 2024

LUKA DONCIC IS THAT GUY pic.twitter.com/cmUGjPaW0n — Mugi ❆ (@MugiHoops) April 24, 2024

Luka. Doncic. Says. Goodnight. LA. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 24, 2024

Luka Doncic holy shit pic.twitter.com/kDoAAJXMUI — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) April 24, 2024

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have really improved defensively. Gone are the days where superstars can just isolate them and score at will — Justin Macmahan (@JustinMacmahan) April 24, 2024

If defensive specialist Luka Dončić can improve his offense, he has a bright future in this league — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) April 24, 2024

Kid behind me after Doncic forced Leonard into that miss: "How is Luka playing defense?" — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) April 24, 2024

Who wants to talk about Luka Doncic’s defense?? Anyone?? — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) April 24, 2024

Charles Barkley said that Luka Doncic “is a heck of a player” but says the team and Doncic could be much better if he pushes the ball more and trusts his teammates more. Said Doncic has to learn to be better without the ball in his hands. — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) April 24, 2024

