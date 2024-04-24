Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Mavs – Clippers Game 2 thriller: ‘Luka won the game defensively’

Dionysis Aravantinos
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have tied the series 1-1 against the Los Angeles Clippers after their Game 2 96-93 win in a tight battle.

Doncic led the way for the Mavs with 32 points and nine assists, while Kyrie Irving also added 23.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Dallas tying the series and Doncic’s dagger in the final minutes.

