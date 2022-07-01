NBA Twitter reacts to Malcolm Brogdon’s trade to Boston: ‘Boston got him for a bag of chips’

After making a trip to the NBA Finals this past season, the Boston Celtics wasted no time to boost their roster to compete for the 2023 championship.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Malcolm Brogdon, in exchange for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick.

As always, NBA Twitter reacted to the news, following Woj’s report.

Last three players to record a 50/40/90% season (min. 25 MPG): — Kyrie Irving

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/fcK6xIGMlV — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 1, 2022

Brogdon to Boston is NOT a TPE trade. He makes $22.6M, so Boston is sending back some salary here. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 1, 2022

Malcom Brogdon

Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Rob Williams

Grant Williams

Derrick White Shoutout to Brad Stevens 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hWvE2l36A8 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 1, 2022

Boston got Malcolm Brogdon for a bag of chips pic.twitter.com/X6fB0UCdkb — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 1, 2022

Malcolm Brogdon is a shooter, defender, ball-mover. High IQ player, high-character guy. Tremendous trade by Brad Stevens. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 1, 2022

Brogdon is a great fit in Boston. He also has three years and $67M guaranteed left on his deal, and has played 48, 64, 54, 56, and 36 games over the last 5 seasons — two of which were COVID-shortened. Thus his chillier-than-expected trade market. https://t.co/GDlSDCKR0g — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 1, 2022

With Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics will have all sorts of depth. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 1, 2022

What the Celtics gave up for Brogdon pic.twitter.com/8GFYW72WWy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2022

Brad Stevens continues to aggressively add talent to the Celtics. The Celtics now have incredible depth in the backcourt — the 6'5" Brogdon can play (and defend) multiple positions — and if Gallinari signs on will go ten-deep with high level players. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 1, 2022

Malcolm Brogdon is also under contract for another three seasons. This just keeps getting better. — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) July 1, 2022

“How’d you get Malcolm Brogdon for only Daniel Theis and Aaron Nesmith?” Brad Stevens: pic.twitter.com/it0BIc7Lcq — BostonCelticsForever (@BostonCelts4eva) July 1, 2022

CELTICS GET: Malcolm Brogdon PACERS GET: Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan pic.twitter.com/tWW3PxAKkb — The 617 (@The617_) July 1, 2022

What Boston gave up for Brogdon☠️ pic.twitter.com/TcEkZVEE6e — Jake German (@JakeGerman95) July 1, 2022

The Pacers just opened up $10.1 million in cap space after trading Malcolm Brogdon, which is enough for a max contract offer. I’m now keeping my eye on Indiana to as a potential Deandre Ayton destination. Ayton fits the age timeline of their new young core. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 1, 2022

When Marcus Smart see Brogdon and Brad Stevens at the Celtics facility pic.twitter.com/uZK4Otaou2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 1, 2022

marcus smart AND malcolm brogdon on the same team ??? pic.twitter.com/ioy5JpWorI — smarfwater™ (@smarfwater) July 1, 2022

GMs putting in offers for Turner after seeing what the Pacers accepted for Brogdon pic.twitter.com/YYFDXYP8pf — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) July 1, 2022

The Celtics have three point guards now which is pretty cool because between White, Smart and Brogdon, they all share the ball really well and can play off each other — Cousin DPOY (not notable) (@AndrewDoxy) July 1, 2022

Brad Stevens as a GM: Got Al Horford for Kemba

Got Derrick White for Richardson

Got Malcolm Brogdon for nothing pic.twitter.com/PPaLhnkxxd — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) July 1, 2022

Guards that averaged 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 5+ APG over the last 2 seasons: — Malcolm Brogdon

— Steph Curry

— James Harden

— Russell Westbrook

— Luka Doncic Elite list. pic.twitter.com/lASSdVnLUd — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 1, 2022

It's a great deal for Boston. A few thoughts —Brogdon injury history is probably not much less risky than betting on older Tucker, and he makes 2x the $

—People are underrating Melton as a current player + trade chip + developing piece

—The Sixers filled real needs 1 day into FA https://t.co/Fi304NHMlL — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 1, 2022

1st move Celtics make in FA is trading for a true playmaking pt guard in Malcolm Brogdan. I know a ex football player that was saying this during the playoffs and some gr8 NBA players were saying ex football players shouldn’t talk hoops. Guess Celtics agreed with me. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 1, 2022

