NBA Twitter reacts to Lonzo Ball’s monster game against the Lakers

Lonzo Ball returned to Los Angeles to play his former team and delivered his best performance of the season so far for the Bulls, cooking the Lakers with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.

The Bulls took control in the first half and extended their lead in the third quarter, as the trio of Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 91 of the Bulls’ 121 points. It was a DeRozan triple that gave the Bulls a 14-11 lead with 6:39 to play in the first quarter, and they never surrendered that lead for the rest of the game.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about Lonzo Ball’s monster game against the Lakers:

Laker fans offered ovations for ex-Angeleno Bulls starters Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and a ROAR for Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/XFapPfnUNv — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) November 16, 2021

Threes tonight: 7 — Lonzo Ball

6 — The Lakers pic.twitter.com/K9LEubKQ7S — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2021

Lonzo Ball is a prime example that if you work on your jumper and put in endless work in the gym YOU WILL GET BETTER. Respect🙏🏾 #NBA #LethalShooter — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) November 16, 2021

LONZO IS ON CHINO HILLS MODE 🔥 He’s feeling it in Staples Center‼️ pic.twitter.com/iZk4mws3al — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2021

Lonzo showing out. Lavar somewhere saying, I told you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 16, 2021

Lakers fans seeing Lonzo and Caruso having their revenge game rn: pic.twitter.com/dDdN8zsRMg — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) November 16, 2021

Lonzo Ball tonight: 27 PTS

7 REB

8 AST

2 STL

10-13 FG

7-10 3P He is shooting a career-high 44.4% from three this season. pic.twitter.com/zlgcWh9u6Q — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2021

Lonzo Ball has improved his 3-point shooting in every single season of his career. 30.5 — 2017-18 season

32.9 — 2018-19 season

37.5 — 2019-20 season

37.8 — 2020-21 season

44.4 — 2021-22 season pic.twitter.com/pIiF2yx9dJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2021

I love that Lonzo Ball takes fullcourt desperation heaves, shooting percentage be damned. Speaks to his selflessness. Trying to win. He has .0001 percent chance of making that shot but still has a chance to help his team by taking it. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 16, 2021

Lonzo bout to walk in the locker room like: pic.twitter.com/OXor2IfU1z — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) November 16, 2021

OH MY LONZO 🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mdHT9ufyqA — The Chicago Sports Zone (@thechisports) November 16, 2021

