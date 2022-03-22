NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron putting on a show in Cleveland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Marvi
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Cavaliers
    Cleveland Cavaliers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

On Monday, LeBron James made his annual trip back to the court he called home for 11 seasons, and he put on a show to drive the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s not like he did it against the sisters of mercy. The Cavs are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and are one of the NBA’s best defensive teams.

The Lakers as a team lit up Cleveland, but it was James who shined brightest in front of the fans who pulled for him all those years.

The NBA community on Twitter had nothing but love and props for the 37-year-old.

https://twitter.com/TheMasterBucks/status/1506101162239741952

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James returns to Cleveland, powers Los Angeles Lakers over Cavaliers

    LeBron James scored 38 points and notched another triple-double, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-120 win Monday over the Cavaliers.

  • Game Recap: 76ers 113, Heat 106

    The 76ers defeated the Heat, 113-106. Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 28 points (20 in the 2nd half), five rebounds and four assists for the 76ers, while Jimmy Butler tallied 27 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Heat in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 44-27 on the season, while the Heat fall to 47-25.

  • Kevin Durant on trash talking Jazz during 37-point effort: 'They bring out the best in you'

    Monday night's win over the Utah Jazz was definitely one of the biggest victories of the season for the Nets, and Kevin Durant knew it.

  • Wood makes career-best 8 3s as Rockets down Wizards 115-97

    HOUSTON (AP) Christian Wood set career highs with eight 3-pointers and 39 points as the Houston Rockets used a huge late run to rally for a 115-97 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Rockets trailed by 23 in the first half but slowly trimmed the deficit before going on a 16-0 spurt over the last minute of the third quarter and the first four minutes of the fourth to take the lead. Houston was up five in the fourth before scoring the next eight points, with 3s from Wood and Alperen Sengun, to make it 100-87 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

  • Watch: Top highlights of Lakers win over Cavaliers

    LeBron James and his Lakers put on a show against his former team. Here are the top highlights from L.A.'s big win.

  • WATCH: Al Horford in awe of Grant Williams as Batman after career night

    Boston Celtics forward Al Horford crashed teammate Grant Williams' postgame interview, in awe that he was witnessing "Batman" in person.

  • UConn crisis averted: Huskies barely secure 28th straight Sweet 16 bid with win over UCF

    An unexpected free-throw hitch and a lane violation helped the Huskies seal the deal after UCF stormed back in the game's final minutes.

  • Monday Scramble: Tick, tick, tick ... Just a matter of time until Justin Thomas clicks

    It's been more than a year since Justin Thomas has won on the PGA Tour. But he says, "It's coming. I've just got to be patient."

  • Sunday's letters: Racism in Florida, culture war, economy on rebound, more

    The "Stop Woke Act" would limit how schools and workplaces handle discussions of racism. The bill is awaiting the signature of the governor.

  • No. 5 Notre Dame advances to Sweet 16 with monster 44-point win over No. 4 Oklahoma

    Olivia Miles neared a second triple-double in as many NCAA appearances.

  • 1 Telehealth Company That Could Turn $1,000 into $10,000

    Investors take this competition to mean that Hims & Hers Health has no moat: the stock sits at roughly $4 per share, down dramatically from its initial $10 per share SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) price. The company is clearly planning for major expansion: it just launched a smartphone app and struck various retail deals over the past year that have yet to be reflected in earnings.

  • Jamal Crawford retires

    Jamal Crawford: " Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush." Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌ Source: Twitter @JCrossover What's the buzz on Twitter? JD Shaw @ JShawNBA Jamal Crawford has retired from professional ...

  • Lakers vs. Wizards takeaways: Horrendous defense spoils LeBron James' historic night

    LeBron James' ascension to No. 2 on the NBA's all-time scoring list wasn't enough to overcome sloppy defensive play in the Lakers' loss to the Washington Wizards.

  • Netherlands coach Van Gaal says Qatar World Cup 'ridiculous'

    Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal believes it is “ridiculous” the World Cup is being played in Qatar. The finalists discover on April 1 who they will be playing at the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament that is one of the most controversial hosting selections in FIFA's history. —- to develop football there," Van Gaal said on Monday, “and you do that by organizing a tournament in that country.

  • 'This is not a 737 MAX:' analyst on China Boeing crash

    STORY: "This is not a 737 MAX, which is the latest generation of the 737," said Robert Spingarn, Managing Director of analytics and investment firm Melius Research. "But the model has over 20 years of experience and has a relatively positive, strong track record. So, this is not a MAX. And frankly, the system that was at the core of the MAX situation is not on this aircraft."The airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, without specifying how many people had been killed.The plane was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong, when it crashed.China Eastern said the cause of the crash, in which the plane descended at 31,000 feet a minute according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, was under investigation.The airline said it had provided a hotline for relatives of those on board and sent a working group to the site. There were no foreigners on the flight, Chinese state television reported, citing China Eastern.Crashes during the cruise phase of flights are relatively rare even though this phase accounts for the majority of flight time. Boeing said last year only 13% of fatal commercial accidents globally between 2011 and 2020 occurred during the cruise phase, whereas 28% occurred on final approach and 26% on landing.

  • Bullock, Mavs hold on after delay, beat Timberwolves 110-108

    Reggie Bullock scored 18 points with a clutch 3-pointer late after missing four games for personal reasons, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-108 on Monday night in a game delayed briefly because of a leaky roof. Luka Doncic had 15 points and 10 assists, the final one setting up a 3 by Dorian Finney-Smith from the same right corner where Bullock connected moments later. Dwight Powell scored 22 points on 8-of-8 shooting for Dallas.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Ex-NBAer rips James Harden, Sixers 'formula for disaster' after Raptors loss

    The Sixers' frustrating collapse against the Raptors raised some red flags for one former NBAer about James Harden and the team's late-game offense. By Adam Hermann

  • Payton Pritchard makes Celtics history vs. Nuggets with performance from 3-point range

    Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard had another productive night from 3-point range, making some franchise history in the process.

  • Warriors exploring free agency after James Wiseman injury update

    Kerith Burke: Following the news of knee swelling for James Wiseman, Kerr said Bob Myers and his group are "constantly looking at options" at who might be available to help. Don't expect another Bogut return though. "Nothing like that on the ...