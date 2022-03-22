NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron putting on a show in Cleveland

On Monday, LeBron James made his annual trip back to the court he called home for 11 seasons, and he put on a show to drive the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s not like he did it against the sisters of mercy. The Cavs are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and are one of the NBA’s best defensive teams.

The Lakers as a team lit up Cleveland, but it was James who shined brightest in front of the fans who pulled for him all those years.

The NBA community on Twitter had nothing but love and props for the 37-year-old.

LeBron James is 37-years-old. The athleticism is still so insane. pic.twitter.com/AYXZWemlqm — Wake Your Mind Up E.J. (@WakeYaMindUpEJ) March 22, 2022

https://twitter.com/TheMasterBucks/status/1506101162239741952

Season 19 and still flying in the air like this. Think about that for a few minutes — thecscollector (@thecscollector) March 22, 2022

LeBron James is now averaging 30.0 PPG 👑 He was +8000 preseason to be the NBA scoring leader pic.twitter.com/M8XyBrLcLk — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 22, 2022

Goat James still that dude. Y’all need to stop pretending he isn’t. #GoatJames #WashedKing — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 22, 2022

LeBron just got a welcome-back standing ovation in Cleveland. Nice moment. Well deserved. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 21, 2022

Lebron James at this age..doing that is crazy.. top 5 all time!!! — TOKS (@unknown_Memphis) March 22, 2022

LeBron James is unreal if we keep growing as a team and if AD is actually healthy and Russ playing great the way he’s playing right now the lakers could be a problem #LakeShow #LakersNation — Andrew Bennett (@ajbennett23) March 22, 2022

I just looked it up and LeBron James is 37 incredible — Danny Gross (@itsdannimal) March 22, 2022

Lol curry has never been the best player in the world. Best shooter yes but best player no. Kd is easily the best scorer but basketball is more than scoring. There’s no one in the league who can pass, score, rebound and defend all at the same time like lebron James. — logan adams (@YoungLog7) March 22, 2022

Lebron James is still the best player in the world — Mark Modic (@MarkModic41) March 22, 2022

LeBron James for MVP. — CoCoe (@CjRobinson009) March 22, 2022

Lets not ignore the fact that LeBron James is 37 & his head still reaches above the rim when he dunks pic.twitter.com/lHMqf5T6s9 — MegaZane5 (@MegaZane5) March 22, 2022

Nobody will be this good at the game of basketball like LeBron James has for this long ever again. This type of greatness is once in a lifetime. 🐐 Appreciate it now!!! — LeRoze🌹 (@The_Real_LeRoze) March 22, 2022

