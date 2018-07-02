LeBron James is signing with the Lakers and NBA Twitter is blowing up accordingly

NBA Twitter is melting in response to the official news that LeBron James will join the Lakers. (Getty Images)

If you haven’t heard already, LeBron James is headed to Los Angeles. He’ll sign a 4-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers, and NBA Twitter is going wild.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the highlights so far.





BIG MOOD pic.twitter.com/MY5uTeyLMU — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) July 2, 2018





Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world… #TheKingIsHere 👑 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018









Wow just walked into the LA Kings dressing room and saw this… pic.twitter.com/lGfatbXG25 — LA Kings (@LAKings) July 2, 2018





Story Continues









There are so many Kobe Bryant fans that just spent 15 years bashing LeBron James. This will be an adjustment. #Lakers — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) July 2, 2018





The very moment LeBron James officially became a Los Angeles Laker. pic.twitter.com/lTqOPTAQ4i — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 2, 2018





LeBron James is signing with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/qN6VLZwrl3 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 2, 2018





Bron gonna be a free agent just in time to play with his son . That’s a bar ✊🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 2, 2018





I wonder if Lebron James will do a Big Baller Brand collaboration — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 2, 2018





I’ve ALWAYS BEEN A LAKERS FAN ever since LeBron James joined we don’t need you band wagons — eUnited Arcitys (@Arcitys) July 2, 2018









Big win for the Raptors 👏 pic.twitter.com/DEyJzFUXE4 — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 2, 2018





LeBron James is the greatest Laker of all time. Don’t @ me. — mas. (@NorwoodTheThird) July 2, 2018





Oh, THAT LeBron James https://t.co/qiuGAxpIzJ — Tim Carmody (aka Dr. Time) (@tcarmody) July 2, 2018





More from Yahoo Sports:

• Chris Paul agrees to max deal with Rockets over 4 years: report

• Toothless Spain breaks passing record but crashes out of World Cup

• Baseball’s best holiday is here: Bobby Bonilla Day

• Russia fined after fans display Neo-Nazi banner at World Cup

