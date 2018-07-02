LeBron James is signing with the Lakers and NBA Twitter is blowing up accordingly
If you haven’t heard already, LeBron James is headed to Los Angeles. He’ll sign a 4-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers, and NBA Twitter is going wild.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the highlights so far.
— kuz (@kylekuzma) July 2, 2018
BIG MOOD pic.twitter.com/MY5uTeyLMU
— Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) July 2, 2018
Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world… #TheKingIsHere 👑
— Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018
Gotta love the West😏
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 2, 2018
Wow just walked into the LA Kings dressing room and saw this… pic.twitter.com/lGfatbXG25
— LA Kings (@LAKings) July 2, 2018
— Did the Sixers win? (@DidTheSixersWin) July 2, 2018
What a beautiful day in LA. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YMZMUtnXx2
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 2, 2018
There are so many Kobe Bryant fans that just spent 15 years bashing LeBron James. This will be an adjustment. #Lakers
— InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) July 2, 2018
The very moment LeBron James officially became a Los Angeles Laker. pic.twitter.com/lTqOPTAQ4i
— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 2, 2018
LeBron James is signing with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/qN6VLZwrl3
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 2, 2018
Bron gonna be a free agent just in time to play with his son . That’s a bar ✊🏾
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 2, 2018
I wonder if Lebron James will do a Big Baller Brand collaboration
— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 2, 2018
I’ve ALWAYS BEEN A LAKERS FAN ever since LeBron James joined we don’t need you band wagons
— eUnited Arcitys (@Arcitys) July 2, 2018
Damn 👀
— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 2, 2018
Big win for the Raptors 👏 pic.twitter.com/DEyJzFUXE4
— SB Nation (@SBNation) July 2, 2018
LeBron James is the greatest Laker of all time. Don’t @ me.
— mas. (@NorwoodTheThird) July 2, 2018
Oh, THAT LeBron James https://t.co/qiuGAxpIzJ
— Tim Carmody (aka Dr. Time) (@tcarmody) July 2, 2018
