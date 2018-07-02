LeBron James is signing with the Lakers and NBA Twitter is blowing up accordingly

NBA Twitter is melting in response to the official news that LeBron James will join the Lakers.
NBA Twitter is melting in response to the official news that LeBron James will join the Lakers. (Getty Images)

If you haven’t heard already, LeBron James is headed to Los Angeles. He’ll sign a 4-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers, and NBA Twitter is going wild.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the highlights so far.


















