NBA Twitter reacts to LaMelo’s career-high 15 assists vs. Knicks

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the New York Knicks on the road, 125-114, as the Hornets clinched their spot in the play-in tournament.

LaMelo Ball hit a personal milestone during Wednesday’s victory as he dished out a career-high 15 assists along with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.

The Hornets were led by Miles Bridges, who finished with a game-high 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 11-of-15 shooting and a perfect 4-of-4 from downtown.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 21 points off the bench on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to LaMelo’s career-high in assists below.

LaMelo Ball dimed out a career high 15 assists in NYC to orchestrate the @hornets to the win! #AllFly@MELOD1P: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 15 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/E0ZmLRF5DW — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2022

.@hornets G LaMelo Ball has a new career-high 15 assists to go with 20 points. He is just the sixth player in franchise history with 20 points and 15 assists in a game and the first since Kemba Walker vs. DET on 2/19/14.#AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) March 31, 2022

Career-high 15 assists for @MELOD1P including this dime. pic.twitter.com/4i6dUV1Da6 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) March 31, 2022

LaMelo Ball with a career-high 15 assists to lead the Hornets over the Knicks 🕺🏽🛸💕 pic.twitter.com/o13j9JbqR2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 31, 2022

