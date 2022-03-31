NBA Twitter reacts to LaMelo’s career-high 15 assists vs. Knicks
On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the New York Knicks on the road, 125-114, as the Hornets clinched their spot in the play-in tournament.
LaMelo Ball hit a personal milestone during Wednesday’s victory as he dished out a career-high 15 assists along with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.
The Hornets were led by Miles Bridges, who finished with a game-high 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 11-of-15 shooting and a perfect 4-of-4 from downtown.
Kelly Oubre Jr. added 21 points off the bench on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to LaMelo’s career-high in assists below.
LaMelo Ball dimed out a career high 15 assists in NYC to orchestrate the @hornets to the win! #AllFly@MELOD1P: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 15 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/E0ZmLRF5DW
— NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2022
.@hornets G LaMelo Ball has a new career-high 15 assists to go with 20 points. He is just the sixth player in franchise history with 20 points and 15 assists in a game and the first since Kemba Walker vs. DET on 2/19/14.#AllFly
— Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) March 31, 2022
Career high in assists for @MELOD1P! #AllFly | @hornets pic.twitter.com/fpIrOuC2Ay
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) March 31, 2022
Career-high 15 assists for @MELOD1P including this dime. pic.twitter.com/4i6dUV1Da6
— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) March 31, 2022
LAMELO IS DISHING OUT ALL THE DIMES! @MELOD1P ▶️ @masonplumlee #AllFly | @hornets pic.twitter.com/arQzYYHKGZ
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) March 31, 2022
LaMelo Ball with a career-high 15 assists to lead the Hornets over the Knicks 🕺🏽🛸💕 pic.twitter.com/o13j9JbqR2
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 31, 2022
The vibes.@MELOD1P | @MilesBridges pic.twitter.com/UVh0XkJVfx
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) March 31, 2022
This reaction to a @MELOD1P signature. pic.twitter.com/OytKdjeYAm
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) March 31, 2022
